Skeet Ulrich believed to confirm Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split rumors

When asked if his & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; co-stars They are a cute couple during an Instagram live chat, the actor who plays FP Jones in the series responds by referring to the relationship in the previous sentence.

Actor Skeet Ulrich seemed to confirm the rumors of his "Riverdale"co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart They parted ways during a live Instagram chat with fans.

The actor stepped onto the platform for a broadcast alongside his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, when a fan asked, "Do you think Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?"

"I think they were a very cute couple," Skeet replied, and Megan added, "They were a very cute couple. They are both beautiful people."

Fans immediately saw that the couple was referring to Cole and Lili's relationship in the past tense, implying that their romance has come to an end.

The castmates have recently been silent on social media and are believed to be isolating themselves separately amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Both stars recently criticized speculation that they had split after the actor was apparently unfaithful, and Lili wrote last month: "Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media."

"People are a ** hole for the simple fact of being a ** hole. Don't you understand karma? It's okay if you don't, you'll understand when you are bitten by the miserable."

While Cole criticized fans who feel "entitled to their privacy" and verbally attack their "friends" and send "death threats."

None of the stars have responded to Skeet's comments.