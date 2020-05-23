Sheriff: 3 men overdosed on counterfeit opioid pills in Mankato department, 1 dies – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Blue Earth County officials say three men took an overdose of counterfeit opioid pills in a Mankato department. One of those men did not survive.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, first responders were dispatched Thursday at 2:21 a.m. to a drug overdose incident in an apartment on Monks Avenue.

Three overdose victims were found inside. Life-saving measures were taken, but a man died at the scene. Both surviving victims were taken to the hospital; one was admitted to the ICU while the other was treated and released. All the victims were men in their 20s.

The deceased victim has been identified as a 23-year-old Mankato man.

Authorities determined that the counterfeit oxycodone pills appear to be responsible for the overdoses and death.

"Counterfeit opioid pills are commonly found to contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for numerous overdose deaths and injuries across the state and country," Commander Jeff Wersal of the Task Force said in a press release. Minnesota River Valley drugs.

Wersal says this is a reminder to the public not to take any "prescription,quot; medication that has not been dispensed by a pharmacy.

"Counterfeit pills are purposely made to look like real prescription drugs, increasing their value," said Wersal.

The condition of the victim in the ICU is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.