Sheck Wes released after being arrested on gun and drug charges

Rapper Sheck Wes He got in trouble with the law on Wednesday morning, May 20. The rapper was reportedly arrested on two felony charges after a traffic stop in New York City when authorities found a gun and drugs in his car.

While searching for his 2019 Lamborghini SUV, the spitter "Mo Bamba" was with three friends. He was arrested for excessive tinting on his windows.

Police were said to have started looking for more when the vehicle reeked of marijuana. It was then that they discovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol loaded in a bag on the passenger side of the vehicle. Additionally, they found an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

Sheck and his three friends were allegedly booked for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of marijuana for minor offenses. Additionally, the rapper received a fine for driving without a valid driver's license.

However, his lawyer later confirmed that the rapper has been released. Her case, meanwhile, was delayed until August.

Sheck has yet to address the arrest, but judging from his recent Twitter post, it seemed the rapper was not completely confused by the legal issues. He took his account Thursday, May 21, to share a photo of him posing on the street while wearing a blue and white beanie and surgical mask. "The browsers are not locked," so I captioned the plugin.

Sheck Wes seemed unflappable after being arrested.

Putting his arrest aside, Sheck was recently called in to join one of Kanye WestOpera plays. He also contributed to the JACKBOYS compilation project alongside Travis Scott (II), Don tolliver, Luxury tax and Chase B. Sheck is also preparing for his new album. The next project is titled "Hell 2 Paradise".