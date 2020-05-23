Shaken by a pandemic, people turn to leaders – any leader

As world leaders grapple with when and how to safely reopen their countries, many also face a political problem: how to maintain support while overseeing declining economies, stifling restrictions, and chilling tolls.

%MINIFYHTMLd6297d532472a50695dd447cea57e0a313%

Unable to promise physical or financial security, many offer the reassuring image of a strong leader with a steady hand.

President Trump, like many leaders, appears regularly flanked by health officials. The calls for national unity are practically universal.

It's easy to dismiss the popularity of leaders who have oversaw terrible outbreaks as a result of a rally around the flag, or propaganda.

But human beings are complicated creatures. And a body of research suggests that, in a crisis, putting faith in a strong leader can serve the psychological needs whose importance to us may outweigh our desire, even for physical security.

Not all leaders benefit from this effect, and even among those who do, it does not last forever. But as long as mortal danger lurks in people's lives, it will be difficult to resist the lure of believing in one's leader and seeking comfort in the idea of ​​national unity.

The tendency to rally behind leaders in times of crisis was first documented in the 1970s by John Mueller, a political scientist who discovered that Cold War crises sparked outbursts of support for American presidents.

But subsequent psychological research found a more complex explanation than simple nationalistic fervor.

Human beings evolved in a hostile natural world where survival required high levels of cooperation. In large groups, coordination on complex tasks is easier with a leader.

As a result, some experts suspect that certain types of danger can trigger deep anxiety that is alleviated by joining a strong group under a strong leader.

But this anxiety is so powerful that it can be as threatening as the external danger that caused it. And you can't just shut down or reason. When a threat seems to target the group as a whole, you can overload your instinct to see yourself as part of a strong group united under a capable leader.

When the coronavirus crisis first unfolded, several leaders were left in the background, leaving other officials to serve as the public face of the response. Now many reaffirm themselves and find their audiences not only willing to overlook sometimes profound flaws, but eager to greet them as near-heroes.

It may seem paradoxical that the leaders who have overseen the worst deaths in the world reap the greatest political benefit.

The coronavirus, an invisible enemy that has killed more than 300,000 people, strains some of our most sensitive psychological stress points. For humans, feelings of security, stability, and control are needs almost as important as food or water. Believing that the group is united and that the leader is in control can meet those needs.

The belief may seem irrational in the face of a virtually uncontrollable pandemic, but social scientists say that psychological self-preservation remains self-preservation. Choosing beliefs that keep us sane and stable during terrifying times is, in that sense, profoundly rational.

Studies find that a leader can activate support in the midst of a crisis through calls for unity and simply by being visible. These cues make people feel more aware of their group identity, making them trust it more.

But the psychological effect is similar.

For the same reasons, in times of great danger, citizens often seek scapegoats for the failures of their leaders.

While propaganda and social media conspiracies may contribute to those beliefs, they take root because they assure us that our social group can keep us safe in the midst of a danger that would otherwise be psychologically unbearable.

This finding suggests that outrage towards a common enemy may be even more powerful than fear of gathering people around their leader.

There are obvious exceptions to the rule. The leaders of two of the world's most politically polarized countries, the United States and Brazil, have seen little or no increase in popularity.

Supporters tend to follow more news, and therefore may already have strong opinions. Separately, as partisanship increases, the party may displace the nation as someone's core group identity.

And, amid severe polarization, control by the opposite side triggers feelings of danger that could be as severe as any of the pandemic.

George W. Bush's momentum after the September 11 attacks dissipated for 16 months. Most have been shorter.

If the coronavirus crisis lasts longer than any recovery effect, the public attention that currently benefits leaders like Trump and Xi could become a liability.

But with the virus's trajectory still uncertain and any political calculation months away, Dickinson wrote, "it is too early to make useful predictions."

