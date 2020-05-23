Shaken by a pandemic, people turn to leaders – any leader

As world leaders grapple with when and how to safely reopen their countries, many also face a political problem: how to maintain support while overseeing declining economies, stifling restrictions, and chilling tolls.
Unable to promise physical or financial security, many offer the reassuring image of a strong leader with a steady hand.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is using public appearances and state media to project a message of national triumph over adversity, with it at the forefront. French President Emmanuel Macron has brought citizens together to join a collective "war,quot; against the virus.
President Trump, like many leaders, appears regularly flanked by health officials. The calls for national unity are practically universal.
Whether they realize it or not, such leaders have a powerful force on their side: human psychology.
While polls suggest people remain deeply concerned about the virus and its cost, support for leaders is increasing almost universally
In Britain and Germany, the people have rewarded their leaders with strong and almost identical. Support increases, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson oversaw a response so casually that he contracted the disease himself, while Chancellor Angela Merkel moved fast enough for her country, with approximately 16 million more people than Britain had the fifth death toll.
It's easy to dismiss the popularity of leaders who have oversaw terrible outbreaks as a result of a rally around the flag, or propaganda.
But human beings are complicated creatures. And a body of research suggests that, in a crisis, putting faith in a strong leader can serve the psychological needs whose importance to us may outweigh our desire, even for physical security.
Not all leaders benefit from this effect, and even among those who do, it does not last forever. But as long as mortal danger lurks in people's lives, it will be difficult to resist the lure of believing in one's leader and seeking comfort in the idea of national unity.
Why we gather around the flag
The tendency to rally behind leaders in times of crisis was first documented in the 1970s by John Mueller, a political scientist who discovered that Cold War crises sparked outbursts of support for American presidents.
But subsequent psychological research found a more complex explanation than simple nationalistic fervor.
Human beings evolved in a hostile natural world where survival required high levels of cooperation. In large groups, coordination on complex tasks is easier with a leader.
As a result, some experts suspect that certain types of danger can trigger deep anxiety that is alleviated by joining a strong group under a strong leader.
But this anxiety is so powerful that it can be as threatening as the external danger that caused it. And you can't just shut down or reason. When a threat seems to target the group as a whole, you can overload your instinct to see yourself as part of a strong group united under a capable leader.
"People are motivated to see the world as a safe / predictable place,quot; A study said, adding that "a major threat, such as the September 11 attacks, should lead people to join the American president and other cultural institutions that offer a real and / or symbolic sense of security."
When the coronavirus crisis first unfolded, several leaders were left in the background, leaving other officials to serve as the public face of the response. Now many reaffirm themselves and find their audiences not only willing to overlook sometimes profound flaws, but eager to greet them as near-heroes.
Mr. Xi, after being silent for the first few days of the outbreak, is now launching himself as the brave defender of China. The country's party elite, and apparently much of the public, seem enthusiastic, even grateful. Mr. Xi's setbacks against the virus, the economy, the United States, and Hong Kong appear to have been forgotten.
In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was widely viewed as a lame duck, even before overseeing one of the worst outbreaks in the world. When tens of thousands died and the economy nearly collapsed, Mr. Conte's approval rating it shot up to 71 percent.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is almost alone in losing support, somewhat mysterious given Japan's strong performance relative to its neighbors. A possible factor: it has been mainly in the background, allowing health officials to lead public communication.
A rational irrationality
It may seem paradoxical that the leaders who have overseen the worst deaths in the world reap the greatest political benefit.
The coronavirus, an invisible enemy that has killed more than 300,000 people, strains some of our most sensitive psychological stress points. For humans, feelings of security, stability, and control are needs almost as important as food or water. Believing that the group is united and that the leader is in control can meet those needs.
The belief may seem irrational in the face of a virtually uncontrollable pandemic, but social scientists say that psychological self-preservation remains self-preservation. Choosing beliefs that keep us sane and stable during terrifying times is, in that sense, profoundly rational.
Studies find that a leader can activate support in the midst of a crisis through calls for unity and simply by being visible. These cues make people feel more aware of their group identity, making them trust it more.
Mr. Xi and Mrs. Merkel come from very different places, politically, when calls upon their nations to unite. And her tools couldn't be more different: Mr. Xi in deceptive or false nationalist outfits and state media, Ms. Merkel with sober press events flanked by her advisers.
But the psychological effect is similar.
For the same reasons, in times of great danger, citizens often seek scapegoats for the failures of their leaders.
While propaganda and social media conspiracies may contribute to those beliefs, they take root because they assure us that our social group can keep us safe in the midst of a danger that would otherwise be psychologically unbearable.
Few factors enhance our sense of a united group as a collective anger towards an external group.
in a In a series of experiments from the mid-2000s, researchers found that watching video of the September 11 attacks significantly increased college students' affinity for the president and national symbols like the flag. The jump was highest among those who experienced anger, not anxiety.
This finding suggests that outrage towards a common enemy may be even more powerful than fear of gathering people around their leader.
When the rally ends
There are obvious exceptions to the rule. The leaders of two of the world's most politically polarized countries, the United States and Brazil, have seen little or no increase in popularity.
Supporters tend to follow more news, and therefore may already have strong opinions. Separately, as partisanship increases, the party may displace the nation as someone's core group identity.
And, amid severe polarization, control by the opposite side triggers feelings of danger that could be as severe as any of the pandemic.
But the need to find a leader is still there. In the United States, the governor who oversaw the deadliest outbreak, Andrew Cuomo of New York, saw his approval numbers rise. The same is true for some governors in Brazil.
This support does not last forever.
"Most of the effects of the rally are short-lived, and except for additional events, presidential approval generally returns to the pre-event level," Matthew Dickinson, a political scientist at Middlebury College, wrote about Trump's modest surge in approval.
George W. Bush's momentum after the September 11 attacks dissipated for 16 months. Most have been shorter.
If the coronavirus crisis lasts longer than any recovery effect, the public attention that currently benefits leaders like Trump and Xi could become a liability.
But with the virus's trajectory still uncertain and any political calculation months away, Dickinson wrote, "it is too early to make useful predictions."