Shad Gaspard's wife remembers him as the "Brilliant Force of Nature" after he was found dead

The body of the former WWE star was washed up on a beach in Venice, California, days after he was washed up into the sea by a strong current while swimming with his son.

Shad GaspardHis wife has issued a heartfelt statement about his tragic death. A day after the body of the former WWE star was found in Venice Beach, California, Siliana Gaspard remembered him as "a brilliant force of nature" in a tribute post she shared on social media.

"Aryeh, me and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this moment to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad," the coach and nutritionist began her Instagram post dated Thursday. May 21th. "Shad was our entire world and we were his."

"There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a brilliant force of nature, which [brought] joy to many through his joy and grace nature, "he continued. "The outpouring of love from Shad's friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can imagine."

Siliana went on to express her gratitude to "first responders, coast guards, divers, firefighters and police for their efforts" in the search for Shad. He concluded his post by saying, "Shad was and always will be our real-life super hero. I love you more, my love." ️

Shad disappeared after being caught in a strong rip current while swimming with his son in Venice Beach, California on Sunday afternoon, May 17. Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division said one of the first responders was able to rescue his son, but the former professional wrestler "was hit by a wave."

On Tuesday, Siliana shared her hope that Shad could be found alive and thanked those involved in the search for rescue. "Shad is a fighter, a warrior, and a magical soul. We hope and pray for his safe return," he wrote in his post. "As a family, we thank you all for your concern and good wishes. Please continue to send your positivity and prayers to our dear Shad."

On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department officials were informed that a runner found a lifeless body on the beach. The body was later confirmed to match the description of the 39-year-old missing athlete.

After news of Shad's death broke out, Dwayne "The rockJohnson presented his message of condolences. Through an Instagram post, he expressed his anguish: "This hurts. Great boy My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family. "

"Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing first responders to save his 10-year-old son first," he continued to praise the late professional wrestler. "That is the love of a father. It is difficult to process. Love and light for Shad's family. And your warrior spirit lives through your son."