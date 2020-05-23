Sellers and Workers Face Big Losses Due to Cancellation of Minnesota State Fair – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8d364aa5a0d0e3b15895bdfb02a224a813% %MINIFYHTML8d364aa5a0d0e3b15895bdfb02a224a813%

A Minnesota tradition that has marked the end of summer for generations unfortunately will not happen this year.

After considering delaying, restricting and reorganizing the organizers of the State Fair, they say there is simply no way to do it during a pandemic.

Wars and outbreaks have been the only things that have brought down the Minnesota State Fair. This year, it's COVID-19.

The first cancellation in Sweet Martha's 40 years.

"Very emotional, very emotional because it's kind of a head-heart, you know. I totally understand the reasoning," said Martha Rossini Olson, founder of Cookie Jar at Sweet Martha.

The fair itself will lose tens of millions. Last year alone, you earned more than $ 63 million. But the estimated year-round impact on the Twin Cities is more than $ 268 million a year.

The woman behind the big yellow cookie cubes has more to lose as the best seller at the fair. With a collection of approximately $ 4.7 million in 2018.

RELATED: Reality Check: State Fair's Top 10 Food Vendors

"It is a big difference for all of us," said Olson.

"We were trying to prepare for the worst and we hoped for the best," said Tim "Giggles,quot; Weiss, owner of Giggles' Campfire Grill, another high-performance vendor that raised approximately $ 555,000 in 2018.

In addition to loss of earnings, jobs will also disappear.

"When we get closer to the fair, we have 254 employees," Weiss said.

Sweet Martha started building employee schedules in February.

"Because we hired about 850 people," said Olson.

In total, the State Fair provided 13,000 jobs last year, including 3,000 fair workers and 10,000 provider jobs.

Losses are accumulating. But the passion for the fair is stronger than ever.

"We love you, all those cookie lovers," said Olson. "I know we will come back stronger than ever."

"We will survive. No one should feel sorry for us," Weiss said. "Go support your local businesses, go support your local stores because they really need it right now."

If you have already purchased Fair Admission or Grandstand tickets, you can get a refund or keep your tickets for 2021.

%MINIFYHTML8d364aa5a0d0e3b15895bdfb02a224a814% %MINIFYHTML8d364aa5a0d0e3b15895bdfb02a224a814%

Refund information and more can be found here.