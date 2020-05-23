Selena Gomez joins #immigrad and congratulates all graduating students from immigrant families – check out her inspiring message!

The singer had some very inspiring words for all the graduate students who come from immigrant families! This is what she had to say as part of the "Immigrad 2020 Virtual Start,quot;.

As you know, due to the current pandemic and social distancing orders that go with it, many of the graduation ceremonies, as well as dances and proms, have been canceled across the country.

At least they got a surprise message from none other than Selena Gomez, who addressed the #Immigrads earlier today!

The superstar made sure to congratulate the graduating students and reminded them to be proud of their academic achievements even though they are unable to celebrate properly due to closing orders.

She started with: ‘I want you to know that they really matter and that all of your experiences are a big part of all of American history. When my family came from Mexico, they launched my American story, as well as theirs. I am a proud third generation American and my family's journey and all of their sacrifices helped me get to where I am today. "

The singer continued to emphasize that ‘no matter where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to get an education, make your families proud and open up their worlds. Today I send all my love to all of you and congratulations, and I really hope you are ready to be everything you want to be. "

As you may already know, the entire #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Start was a celebration for graduate students from immigrant families as well as immigrant rights advocates.

The event was practically organized by FWD.us, Define American, United We Dream, I Am An Immigrant and Golden Door Scholars.



