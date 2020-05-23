Scott Disick and Sofia Richie take time apart until he recovers

Instagram

While it is said that the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; Doing her best to straighten up, Sofia's father Lionel Richie became concerned after the television personality rehab season.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie They are reportedly taking a break from their relationship after their recent rehabilitation period.

The 36-year-old reality star checked in at a treatment center in Colorado earlier this month, but shortened her time there shortly after photos of him leaked onto the premises.

Scott's attorney, Marty Singer, confirmed at the time that the father of three had not entered rehab due to drug or drink addiction problems, for which he had sought help earlier, and sources explained that he was having difficulty deal with coronavirus blockade.

And while Scott is said to be doing his best to return to normal after the rehab trip, a source told Us Weekly that he and Sofia, 21, will take time off until that happens.

"Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens up more," the source said. "Scott is in the right place right now and he's trying to improve and focus on the job, but he has to prove himself."

Another source told the store that Sofia's father, singer Lionel richie, was "concerned about Scott's rehab season."

The couple began dating in September 2017, two years after their separation from Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of their three children.