Scammers offering blood plasma as a COVID-19 cure on Dark Net – Latest News

Mumbai: Cyber ​​criminals mislead people by offering to sell blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, advertising it as a miracle cure for coronavirus infection, a senior police official said Saturday.

Plasma therapy is being used experimentally to treat severe cases of COVID-19 in India and other countries.

Taking advantage of the hype surrounding it, scammers are offering to sell plasma (a component of the blood) from recovered patients, which is supposed to contain antibodies to the virus, as a "miracle cure,quot; in Dark Net, said Yashasvi Yadav, Special Inspector Police General Maharashtra Cyber.

"Our team is investigating this. We have screenshots of such claims," ​​he said.

The sites were on Dark Net, the unlisted and secret networks on the Internet, he said.

In addition to monitoring such illegitimate activities, cyber police are also monitoring the spread of objectionable content and misinformation on social media, he said.

In a first time in the country, Maharashtra cyber police are sending notices under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to those who circulate questionable content online, he said.

Section 149 gives the police the power to take steps to prevent a possible crime.

So far, notices have been sent to 122 users online and offensive content posted or shared by more than 60 people has been removed, Yadav said.

