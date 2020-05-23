Sarasota sex offender arrested on 96 counts of child pornography possession – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLf578eded6b2c69dc2dc41a29cacff55a13% %MINIFYHTMLf578eded6b2c69dc2dc41a29cacff55a13%

SARASOTA (SCSO / CW44 News at 10) – The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a Sarasota man and registered a sex offender on 96 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives began their investigation Wednesday when they learned that Aaron Craver, born 11/02/90, told his probation officer that he had downloaded child pornography. Detectives determined that Craver was using his roommate's cell phone without his knowledge or permission to access the "dark web,quot; to save images and videos to hidden files. Detectives executed a search warrant at Craver's home in block 3000 of Frederick Lane, locating his tablet and cell phone. During a forensic examination of all electronic devices, detectives recovered 96 images and videos showing child pornography with victims ranging from infants to eight years old. Craver is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2015 in Florida on federal charges of possession of child pornography.