Sarasota sex offender arrested on 96 counts of child pornography possession – Up News Info Tampa

SARASOTA (SCSO / CW44 News at 10) – The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a Sarasota man and registered a sex offender on 96 counts of possession of child pornography.
Detectives began their investigation Wednesday when they learned that Aaron Craver, born 11/02/90, told his probation officer that he had downloaded child pornography. Detectives determined that Craver was using his roommate's cell phone without his knowledge or permission to access the "dark web,quot; to save images and videos to hidden files. Detectives executed a search warrant at Craver's home in block 3000 of Frederick Lane, locating his tablet and cell phone. During a forensic examination of all electronic devices, detectives recovered 96 images and videos showing child pornography with victims ranging from infants to eight years old. Craver is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2015 in Florida on federal charges of possession of child pornography.
Craver is now charged with 96 counts of possession of child pornography and remains in custody today without bond while the investigation continues.