San Jose State Class of 2020 was greeted with a special design on the University's website – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – With normal start ceremonies on hold, San Jose State University has revamped its website to recognize each of its 2020 graduates.

Graduation for the Class of 2020 was supposed to be at the event center on campus before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. Instead of caps and dresses, it's clicking and scrolling down. Instead of a graduation ceremony, the 2020 graduation website presents students and their photos and messages in a digital slide show.

Each of the school's universities is represented with its own sections on the university's website. Some of the Bay Area's most prominent business leaders, elected officials and SJSU alumni offer video words of encouragement to graduates.

“This is a day when people literally celebrate generational achievements. This is not the kind of day that we let pass, and we are not going to do that, "said Patrick Day, SJSU Vice President of Student Affairs.

Day added that graduates may return during the fall graduation ceremony or next spring.

"So it is recognition, but with a plan to give every graduate every opportunity to get across the stage," Day said.

"I'm a little disappointed that I couldn't walk, especially since today would be my graduation," said Julien Luu, who graduated with a business degree.

For such a special day, Luu said replacing the photo shoot from her graduation ceremony doesn't feel like one of life's biggest accomplishments, but the website alleviates the sting.

"Yes. The website helps a little. I mean, I think it is a very nice gesture," Luu said. “I know that for many people this could be a much more difficult time. But I'm definitely very happy to be in a safe place. "