San Bernardino and Ventura counties report additional deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML863ca07935bb46c764973a24b4e60f5513% %MINIFYHTML863ca07935bb46c764973a24b4e60f5513%

– San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Friday.

In San Bernardino County, there were 4,146 total cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 162 cases from Thursday, and 173 deaths related to the virus, an increase of nine.

RELATED: Joshua Tree National Park Prepares For Large Crowds Over Memorial Day Weekend

Ventura County reported 29 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, for a total of 912 cases and 30 deaths. Of those cases, 691 have recovered. There were 191 active quarantined cases.

The county said 23 people remained hospitalized, 12 in intensive care units.

RELATED: "A Very Happy Day,quot;: Ventura County Restaurants, Fast-Track Retail Stores for Reopening

%MINIFYHTML863ca07935bb46c764973a24b4e60f5514% %MINIFYHTML863ca07935bb46c764973a24b4e60f5514%

As of Friday, San Bernardino County had evaluated 47,909 patients, and Ventura County had evaluated 22,685.