Saginaw K9 officer helps rescue trapped by rising water – Up News Info Detroit

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw K9 officer Deebo was called to action to help rescue some 50 people from the floods in Saginaw Township.

The Saginaw Police Emergency Service Team rescue vehicle helped rescue people from their homes after rising flood waters, caused by dam failures upstream on the Tittabawassee River, caused the roads were impassable by normal vehicles.

Deebo and his guide made several trips to the neighborhood picking up stranded people and pets and taking them to higher ground.

