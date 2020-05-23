Rocket Report: NASA's Impressive Falcon 9 Business, Ariane 6 Delayed

%MINIFYHTML7a04c8154d81c523d943271ca917cd3013% %MINIFYHTML7a04c8154d81c523d943271ca917cd3013%

Welcome to Issue 2.45 of the Rocket Report! We are anticipating a monumental week of rocket launch with the first LauncherOne mission possibly taking off on Sunday and the possible launch of Crew Dragon next Wednesday.

Virgin Orbit announces its first launch attempt. On Wednesday, the company that has been developing LauncherOne for most of the past decade said it is ready to make a launch attempt. The rocket, which is dropped from a modified 747 aircraft, will not carry the customer's payload. The mission, which is classified as a "launch demo," will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT (17: 00-21: 00 UTC) on Sunday.

Now that's setting expectations … "Our goal is to safely learn as much as possible and test the LauncherOne system that we have worked so hard to design, build, test and operate," the company said. "We will continue the mission as long as we can. The longer LauncherOne flies, the more data we can collect. If we challenge historical odds and become one of those extremely rare teams to complete a mission in the first place, let's try deploying a test payload in an orbit, take our data and then rapidly exorbit it so as not to saturate the skies. " (presented by Ken the Bin, JohnCarter17 and platykurtic)

Relativity catches SpaceX launch and production VP. Relativity Space, a California-based company pushing hard toward the maiden flight of its Terran 1 rocket in late 2021, has hired a SpaceX launch official. Zach Dunn, a former senior vice president of production and launch at SpaceX, will become vice president of factory development at Relativity, reports Up News Info.

Factory of the future … The well-capitalized startup recently announced plans to build a large 3D printing factory in Long Beach, California. Dunn's first job will be to oversee the development of this facility, said Tim Ellis, co-founder of Relativity. "We are really looking to develop the factory of the future, as its own product," said Ellis. Dunn has a historical history at SpaceX, playing a key role in the development of the Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 rockets.

SpaceX ridesharing lowers launch prices. The Falcon 9 carpool program the company started in August is pushing down the cost of launching small satellites, SpaceNews reports. "SpaceX offers prices that weren't really seen before," said Mike Safyan, vice president of launch for Planet, an Earth imaging company with more than 150 small satellites in orbit. Planet announced last week that it will launch six SkySat satellites as carpool payloads on future Starlink missions.

A hypercompetitive program … SpaceX announces a base price of $ 1 million for launch of up to 200 kilograms and an extra $ 5,000 per kilogram. The ride-sharing program is "incredibly competitive," Safyan told SpaceNews. He called it "one of the most important programs for the smallsat industry, especially because of the prices, reliability, and number of orbits." The business case for smallsat launchers already seemed hard enough to close. This does not help (presented by Ken the Bin, JohnCarter17 and platykurtic)

Momentus signs additional contracts. Speaking of making life difficult for smallsat launch providers, Momentus Space this week announced contracts with video streaming company Sen, satellite maker Alba Orbital, and Polish satellite startup SatRevolution. Momentus is developing vehicles to provide propulsion in space for small satellites, SpaceNews reports.

A walk after your trip … One of the key criticisms of shared travel for small satellites is that the launch of a different satellite package does not allow customers to enter the desired orbits. However, a service like Momentus can take a small satellite deployed in a carpool launch and move it to where a company wants it to go. Not surprisingly, several of Momentus' clients plan to launch on future Falcon 9 ridesharing missions (presented by JohnCarter17).

Vega C's debut was probably delayed until 2021. Italian rocket maker Avio will maintain a team of launch personnel in French Guiana from May to August in hopes of completing three Vega launches this year, despite coronavirus-related slowdowns, SpaceNews reports. Work continues on the upgraded Vega C, but it probably won't fly before next year, Avio CEO Giulio Ranzo said.

Workers return to launch site in French Guiana … Vega is slated for a return-to-flight mission in mid-June that will be the first rocket launch in 11 months. The rocket will carry 52 small satellites into low Earth orbit on a dedicated shared-trip mission. After a nearly two-month pandemic shutdown, Avio dispatched a team of more than 60 people to the Guiana Space Center on May 11 to begin work. The team is subject to a 14-day quarantine. (presented by JohnCarter17, platykurtic and Ken the Bin)

Skyrora completes static fire test of its rocket. During the ground test at a mobile launch complex at the Kildermorie Estate in northern Scotland earlier this month, Skyrora Skylark L's launch vehicle performed all of the actions of a launch while holding down, the company said. "This is the first time that a launch vehicle of this magnitude has been tested in the UK in many years," said Jack-James Marlow, who led the test. "The vehicle is now ready for flight and we are one step closer to returning the UK to space."

Aiming for a launch in early 2021 … Skylark L is a bi-liquid-propellant suborbital launch vehicle. Before the static fire test, the rocket's own engine had undergone three hot fire tests before integrating into the vehicle. The company plans to use its own Ecosene fuel, an equivalent kerosene fuel made from non-recyclable plastic waste. Skyrora intends to start launching the Skylark L next spring and move on to orbital flights by 2023. (presented by Ken the Bin)