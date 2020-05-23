Robbie Williams worries about Parkinson's diagnosis of father amid coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

In addition to talking about his family's problems in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the hitmaker of & # 39; Rock DJ & # 39; He admits that he was concerned about his own mental health at the beginning of the quarantine.

Robbie Williams'Father has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The pop star has learned Pete williams, who has had some success as a cabaret singer over the years, is battling progressive nervous system disorder in the UK, while his son isolates himself with his wife, Ayda Fieldand her children in Los Angeles.

Robbie admits that his father's diagnosis is the latest in a series of family dramas.

"We have a lot of family problems right now," the "Angels" singer told The Mirror. "My dad has Parkinson's disease, my mother-in-law, whom I love very much, has a very big disease. We can't get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away."

"My mother is only a year younger than 80 and is isolated and I can see things spinning in her mind."

Robbie fears that all worry and anxiety will have an impact on his own mental health, but he insists that he is not the man he once was when it comes to dealing with drama, adding, "I realized at start of the blockade that fear was coming in. But the difference between me now and the person I used to be … I saw it, I thought: 'That's interesting, tomorrow will be different', and it was. "