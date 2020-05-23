Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek deliver EPP to Foxborough and Walpole fire

Thanks to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek, firefighters in Walpole and Foxborough were provided with more personal protective equipment, or PPE, on Friday to use while keeping their communities safe during the current coronavirus pandemic. .

On Facebook, the Foxborough Fire Department wrote: “Foxborough Fire had 2 unexpected guests today. Thanks to Rob Gronkowski -Gronk and Camille Kostek for their generous donation of 1600 Protective Masks!

Similarly, Walpole Firefighters IAFF Local 2464 wrote: “Rob Gronkowski stopped by the station today with some PPE for our boys. Thanks Rob and Camille. "

The couple documented their trips to local fire stations in their Instagram stories and thanked firefighters for keeping them safe for years. In several slides of his Instagram story, Gronk glances at the fire trucks, walks through the stations, and jokes that he's "reporting for duty."

Rob Gronkowski signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April.