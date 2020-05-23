Restart Will Ruin & # 39; Suite Life of Zack and Cody & # 39;

disney channel

The former Disney actor is not interested in bringing back his classic television series because a new version risks "demolishing that perfect little golden memory of a show."

Cole Sprouse not convinced to restart his classic series "The joint life of Zack and Cody"It would be a good idea, since you run the risk of" demolishing that small and perfect golden memory of a program "

Cole starred in the series with his twin brother Dylan, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda songand Phill Lewis. The series ran from 2005 to 2008 before launching a spin-off "The Suite Life on Deck"in 2008, which added Debby Ryan to the cast.

Talking about "Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon"On Wednesday May 20, 2020, the actor said he was often asked about the possibility of a restart, but insisted it was not a good idea."

"I had the privilege of being part of many fun television shows when I was younger that became cult classics or fan favorites like Suite Life or Friends, and that question always comes up," he mused. "You know, there's always that, 'When are you going to come back?' Or 'When are you going to renew it?' But I don't think it should be done if I'm honest."

Cole explained, "I think it's really incendiary. There is great potential to demolish that perfect little golden memory of a show if you go back and relive it."

"Look, I'm not the biggest fan of the sequel and spin-off. I think also, if enough time passes, everyone who returns to a show like that, no … they're not really in the same headspace , so they are trying to capture the same feeling that it was at least in my childhood … I don't know how it would feel. "

He concluded: "I think it would be nice to find a way to do it that is very respectful and captures the feeling that people really want that. But I don't know, I think it can be quite incendiary."