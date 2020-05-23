Reports of increasing paranormal activity during coronavirus home stay orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There has been an increase in the number of reports of possible harassment in homes in the midst of the pandemic's closure.

Believers say they have no way of socially distancing themselves from the spirit world, and claim they have been subjected to an extra dose of paranormal activity during the coronavirus quarantine.

Paranormal investigators believe that some are probably the "real deal,quot;, but others have simpler explanations.

"People spend more time at home and everything from the wood dries up … you get explosive sounds … because we are entering the warmer months of the year," said Jason Hawes, the host of "Ghost Nation "

Since the blockades began in the USA. USA In March, Hawes' website, the Atlantic Paranormal Society, saw a jump in reports of the chases.

While there may be no scientific evidence that ghosts exist, a YouGov survey says 45 percent of adults in the US USA They say believe.