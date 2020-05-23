Remdesivir COVID-19 test results are out, and it's good news

%MINIFYHTML1e60878e47186e34e8580c0c7e9b4da513% %MINIFYHTML1e60878e47186e34e8580c0c7e9b4da513%

On Friday, some good news in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Originally developed as a possible treatment for Ebola, the antiviral drug remdesivir was shown to shorten the recovery time of patients infected with the coronavirus. In late April, the first results of this phase 3 clinical trial suggested that remdesivir could be valuable in the treatment of patients with COVID-19; this new document confirms it. It is not a cure, but the drug shortened recovery time from an average of 15 days to 11 days.

The trial involved 1,059 COVID-19 patients at 60 different sites in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Five hundred thirty-eight patients were treated with a 10-day remdesivir course; the other 521 patients received a placebo treatment at the same time. The patients were evaluated daily, both to determine the severity of their symptoms and for any side effects that the medication might cause, which interferes with the virus's ability to copy their RNA.

What was this test looking at?

The main thing that was measured in this study was how long it took for a patient to recover, using an eight-point clinical scale that ranged from "not hospitalized," through increasing the levels of care required, to "death." The secondary results of the trial looked at mortality at two and four weeks after the start of treatment, as well as the serious side effects that occurred during the trial.

There was some controversy about the trial because when it started in February 2020. Initially, the primary outcome measure was how well a patient was on day 15. However, in late March, trial statisticians changed that to a secondary outcome. , replacing with the result described above. But these statisticians had no access to the data showing which participants were receiving the drug and which placebo, and they also had no knowledge of the outcome data. The adjustment to the study parameters came about due to scientists' growing awareness during those few weeks that COVID-19 was a longer disease than previously thought, and therefore it made sense to study recovery for 28 days, no 15.

In late April, it was time to look at the initial test results. And these results showed sufficient clinical benefit from reliving that researchers had an ethical obligation to share their initial findings with the general medical community. This also meant that patients receiving the placebo could receive the medication.

11 days <15 days

Overall, remdesivir treatment shortened the patient's recovery time compared to the placebo group, from an average of 15 days to 11 days. Improvements occurred regardless of whether the patient was receiving supplemental oxygen. In addition, the data leaves out any concerns that remdesivir may need to be administered soon after the onset of symptoms. In fact, those participants who entered the trial more than 10 days after the onset of symptoms actually showed a better response to remdesivir than those who started receiving treatment during the first 10 days of presenting symptoms.

The main secondary outcome of the trial, as one participant did on day 15, also showed that remdesivir was significantly better than placebo. And the total number of deaths was lower in the remdesivir group (21 versus 28) at this point, although that difference was not statistically significant. (A 28-day mortality analysis is still ongoing, as study enrollment only ended in late April.)

The researchers note that remdesivir treatment is unlikely to be sufficient on its own, given that it has a moderate impact on mortality at best, so studies combining treatment with others should be explored. therapies. But compared to another recent study on the effect of hydroxychlorquine on COVID-19, which suggests that the drug causes a marked increase in death, this work should definitely be considered a success.

The New England Journal of Medicine, 2020. DOI: 10.1056 / NEJMoa2007764 (About DOIs).