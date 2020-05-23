Remdesivir Coronavirus Trial: Federal Scientists Finally Release Data

Nearly a month after federal scientists claimed that an experimental drug had helped seriously ill patients with the coronavirus, the research has been published.
The drug, remdesivir, was quickly licensed by the Food and Drug Administration to treat patients with coronavirus, and hospitals rushed to obtain supplies.
But until now, researchers and doctors have not seen the actual data. And remdesivir, by Gilead Sciences, has an erratic history. It was originally intended to treat hepatitis, but failed. It was tested against Ebola, but the results were mediocre.
So far, remdesivir has not been officially approved for any purpose. The F.D.A.'s emergency use authorization was not a formal approval.
The long-awaited study, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the website of The New England Journal of Medicine on Friday night. Confirms the essence of the government's claims: Remdesivir shortened recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalized patients. The study defined recovery as "discharge from hospital or hospitalization."
The trial was rigorous and randomized 1,063 critically ill patients to receive remdesivir or placebo. Those who received the medication not only recovered faster, but also had no more serious adverse events more frequently than those who received the placebo.
It was an international trial, although most of the sites were in the United States. Patients were evaluated daily, and those who administered the evaluations did not know whether a patient had received remdesivir or placebo.
A monitoring board reviewed the data at specific intervals and requested that the study be stopped when there was clear evidence that the drug was effective.
"For God's sake, this is a pandemic, we need some data," said Dr. Judith Feinberg, vice president of research at the University of West Virginia School of Medicine.
The publication of the document has brought some relief. Doctors wondered, for example, if they should give patients with the most severe cases of Covid-19 or those who were not as ill as possible, especially if there was not enough for everyone.
Dr. Andre Kalil of the University of Nebraska, the study's principal investigator, noted that not only are the sickest patients doing well with remdesivir, but their average recovery time is also slightly faster.
He added that Hispanics, black people and white patients obtained all the same benefits from the drug, as did men and women, as well as adults in each age group.
The results were the same for the patients regardless of whether they had received the drug treatment before or after 10 days of symptoms, said Dr. Helen Chu of the University of Washington, who was also a researcher on the study.
The study designers changed the outcome measures after the study had started, but had no access to current data. Some critics questioned whether the change had altered the study's conclusions, but further analysis determined that it did not.
The disease took a longer course than researchers had realized, federal officials said, and the original endpoints, the measures of success, were unfeasible.
The best result would have been a decrease in the death rate among the patients receiving remdesivir, but there was only evidence that this had occurred.
Despite the generally positive results, the researchers caution that the drug is far from ideal.
"Given the high mortality despite the use of remdesivir, it is clear that treatment with an antiviral medication alone is probably not enough," they concluded.