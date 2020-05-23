Rascal Flatts plan & # 39; Some fun surprises & # 39; for fans instead of canceled farewell tour

WENN

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus announce that they have made the difficult decision to suspend their last summer trip due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Field stars Rascal Flatts He seems ready to retire as a trio without a final hurray after having to cancel his farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The musicians had planned to enjoy one last race on the way to celebrate the group's retirement with fans, but the 2020 "Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour" has now been officially scrapped, not to mention the possibility of rescheduling the summer hike. for the near future. .

In a social media post on Tuesday (May 19), the band declares: "After many difficult conversations we never thought we would have, we have decided that, for the safety of everyone involved, we will not move forward with our farewell tour "

Singers Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooneyand Jay DeMarcus Continue to explain that you are planning other ways to celebrate your senior year together as you prepare to leave.

"2020 continues to be an important year for us as a band and a milestone that we want to celebrate with our fans, so stay tuned for some fun surprises soon!"

"We love you and we cannot thank you enough for being on this journey with us! Thank you for your understanding. Stay safe, Rascal Flatts."

The now-discarded tour was due to start in June and end in Nashville, Tennessee in October.