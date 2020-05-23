Queen Elizabeth II once hidden in a bush to avoid the guest of Buckingham Palace

Central Press / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Real, they are like us!
We have all been in a situation where we wanted to duck and avoid seeing someone. Well, it seems like that's something that also happened to Queen Elizabeth II.
In a new ITV documentary, titled Our queen: inside the crown, the special shows royalty hiding in a bush to dodge one of his guests at Buckingham Palace, who was considered controversial.
The moment took place in 1978, when the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu paid a visit to Buckingham Palace.
And while many royal fans have pointed out that Queen Elizabeth has interacted with other questionable public figures such as Vladimir PutinSyrian leader Bashar-Al-Assad and the dictator of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe, no one left an impact like Nicolae.
In the documentary, he explains that the Romanian dictator had a four-day visit to London with his wife. Elena. Like most guests at Buckingham Palace, it is customary to have a seated dinner.
However, this apparently did not bode well for the public as he was generally not the UK type of person.
"The press began to question the secretary of Foreign Affairs,quot; Robert Hardman he said in the documentary, which aired Thursday.
He noted that people began to ask, "Why are we inviting this monster to come to Britain?"
Upon the arrival of Ceaușescus, the queen and Prince philip He greeted the couple at London's Victoria train station, according to the documentary. They all took a convertible carriage to Buckingham Palace.
Despite being polite and following royal protocol, Queen Elizabeth apparently could not bear interacting with the Romanian dictator.
Cue the moment he decided to hide behind a bush to avoid Nicolae.
"The time they stayed, she took the corgis out for a walk in the palace gardens and was able to see the Ceaușescus coming the other way," Hardman shared in the documentary. "She thought, 'I really can't face talking to them,' so the first and only time in her life, she actually hid in a bush in the palace gardens to avoid her guests."
Adding to the story, the British Foreign Secretary Lord David OwenHe said in the documentary: "The Queen supports many different people, but Ceaușescu was too much for her. She made it clear that she did not like that visit!"
It is not known if Ceaușescu noticed Queen Elizabeth II hiding behind a bush to avoid it. However, one thing is clear: royalty is adept at dodging its guests.
