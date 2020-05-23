Queen Elizabeth II once hidden in a bush to avoid the guest of Buckingham Palace

Real, they are like us!

We have all been in a situation where we wanted to duck and avoid seeing someone. Well, it seems like that's something that also happened to Queen Elizabeth II.

In a new ITV documentary, titled Our queen: inside the crown, the special shows royalty hiding in a bush to dodge one of his guests at Buckingham Palace, who was considered controversial.

The moment took place in 1978, when the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu paid a visit to Buckingham Palace.

And while many royal fans have pointed out that Queen Elizabeth has interacted with other questionable public figures such as Vladimir PutinSyrian leader Bashar-Al-Assad and the dictator of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe, no one left an impact like Nicolae.

In the documentary, he explains that the Romanian dictator had a four-day visit to London with his wife. Elena. Like most guests at Buckingham Palace, it is customary to have a seated dinner.

However, this apparently did not bode well for the public as he was generally not the UK type of person.