Princess Love seeks full custody of her two children and Ray J's

Weeks after filing for divorce from Lightning J, Princess love He made a move to obtain sole legal and physical custody of his two sons, his daughter Melody Norwood and his son Epik, who he shares with the singer. Furthermore, the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star petitioned Ray for child support.

According to court documents, Princess granted Ray scheduled visits to spend time with his children. In the meantime, he asked the court to make sure that he was not asked to support Ray in any way.

Princess's decision to obtain full custody of her children might surprise fans as Ray appeared to be a loving father to her children. During the listening party for her new single "Stranded" on Thursday, May 21, she greeted her children.

"Now I'm at home with the kids, and so we can spend time together and, you know, talking and just being good parents, I think a lot of things will develop from that. And I think that's good to start with us, just spend time with the kids and make sure Melody has a great birthday, "Ray revealed. Princess and Ray's daughter will celebrate her second birthday this Saturday, May 23.

"Despite all of that, we can listen to each other and understand each other, and we hope [stay] positive. Right now, we just locked ourselves up in parenting. And God is good," he continued.

Princess allegedly filed for divorce on Thursday, May 7 in Los Angeles County Superior Court after being married to him for nearly 4 years. VH1's personality has yet to comment on the report, but apparently hinted in an Instagram post that the report is "unlimited." The now-deleted post featured an image of a blue hat as she wrote "Repost" in the caption.

The couple had been facing some marital problems with the princess accusing Ray of leaving his wife and daughter "stranded" in Las Vegas, two days after the family of three attended the BET Soul Train Awards last November, while they were pregnant with her second child. She alleged that Ray blocked Princess from "calling".