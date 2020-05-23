Princess Love files for full physical and legal custody of her children with Ray J after he boasts of his great co-parenting!

Right after Ray J said that he and Princess Love were "locked up in parenting," it was revealed that she is seeking sole custody of their two children! The Love and Hip Hop: The Hollywood star apparently filed for physical and legal custody of the young people: her 4-month-old son Epik and her 2-month-old daughter Melody, according to the divorce petition she filed the first week of this month. .

%MINIFYHTMLbece9d70bd12f27c356e93a253b962ca13% %MINIFYHTMLbece9d70bd12f27c356e93a253b962ca13%

The documents were obtained by HollywoodLife and purportedly show that Princess Love is not only seeking full custody, but has also requested child support.

In addition, he checked the box on the visitation rights that Ray J would have with the children.

The reveal is a huge surprise to fans as, not too long ago, Ray was excited by how well he and Princess were doing in terms of parenting.

During a party to listen to his new song a couple of days ago, he said, I'm in the house with the kids now, and so we can spend time together and, you know, talking and just being great parents, I think that many things will develop from that. And I think it's a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure Melody has a great birthday. "

He and his estranged wife are also supposed to celebrate their daughter's second birthday today!

‘Through all of that, we can hear and understand each other, and we hope (stay) positive. Right now, we just shut ourselves up with parents. And God is good, "he continued during the listening party, without mentioning anything about the custody documents presented by Princess Amor.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLbece9d70bd12f27c356e93a253b962ca34%

The exs were married in August 2016, and despite having two children together, things obviously didn't work out for each other in the end.



Post views:

4 4