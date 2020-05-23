Prince William may not send Princess Charlotte to school

Prince william and Kate Middleton are "considering,quot; keeping Princess charlotteat home during the summer when the school is expected to reopen, according to The Sunday Times.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to "stay,quot; with their 5-year-old son. Prince george and a 6-year-old daughter "together and to maintain their confinement routine,quot; in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

Both boys attend Thomas's school in Battersea, in south-west London. Princess Charlotte is in "reception,quot; while Prince George is in "year 2,quot;.

According to the publication, the school is expected to "follow the government's guidance on schools, bringing back the first-year and sixth-year children from reception to the classroom, not George's year group. The private school will make a final decision this week. "

Finally, the royal couple wants to send their two children at the same time.

Earlier this month, Middleton spoke about how his family, including Prince louis, they are holding on.

"I am sure that you are experiencing the same thing with your families and other things, but we are stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yes, it is an unprecedented moment, but we are fine, thanks for asking," she said during the interview.