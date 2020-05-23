Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the wedding anniversary with a Mexican dinner

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly enjoying a discreet intimate celebration that includes Mexican food and margaritas to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Up News Info –

According to Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, the couple spent the day cooped up at their Los Angeles home with their son Archie, and spent part of their time on Zoom calls, connecting with friends and family on both sides of the pond.

A source told the publication that the couple exchanged "cotton-based gifts for tradition," and "remembered how beautiful and magical the day was," referring to their wedding day May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle. , England.

They reportedly ended the night with Mexican food and margaritas.

Harry and Meghan have been isolating themselves in Los Angeles in Tyler PerryThe luxurious Beverly Hills mansion after giving up their roles as members of Britain's royal family earlier this year 2020.