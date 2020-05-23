President Trump plays golf for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9215b601aed9f7f6e2d2b5939d1a158113% %MINIFYHTML9215b601aed9f7f6e2d2b5939d1a158113%

STERLING, Virginia. – President Donald Trump played golf on Saturday for the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months ago, leading to the shutdown of much of American society. His return to the course was the last sign that he wants the country to return to the pre-outbreak times, even as the death toll in the United States from the virus approaches 100,000, double what it once predicted it would be.

Trump also planned Memorial Day visits to the Arlington National Cemetery and Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore, followed by a trip to the Florida coast on Wednesday to observe how American astronauts go into orbit.

The golf outing came a day after Trump said houses of worship are "essential,quot; and demanded that governors allow them to reopen over the holiday weekend. He also followed the guidance of Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, that it was okay for people to be outdoors this weekend as long as they took the proper safety precautions.

Trump walked away from the White House on a sunny morning in a white polo shirt, white cap, and dark pants. The photos that later appeared on Twitter showed him swinging a golf club and driving alone in a cart on the field at his private Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The White House had no comment on the president's activities at the club, but said he had discussed the effect of the pandemic on the global economy with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

The golf trip was the president's first visit to one of his money-making properties since March 8, when he visited his private golf club in West Palm Beach for a weekend at his Florida home. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, and Trump followed up with the national emergency declaration two days later.

Trump is an avid golf player who was heard telling his White House guests how much he missed playing the game.

On Friday, Birx said it is okay for Americans to play golf, tennis or other sports this weekend "if you stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away." He also said that the Washington metropolitan area had the highest positivity rate in the country. The capital city coronavirus death rate is higher than in all but four states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

The United States leads the world with 1.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 96,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Trump has ordered American flags on federal buildings and national monuments to a personal level until Sunday in memory of Americans lost to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Trump frequently criticized Barack Obama's regular golf outings when he was president.

"Can you believe that with all the problems and difficulties that the United States faces, President Obama spent the day playing golf? Worse than Carter, ”Trump tweeted in October 2014 during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, comparing Obama to former President Jimmy Carter.