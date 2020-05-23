President Trump is reportedly considering a panel to examine bias on social media

President Trump wants to create a panel to analyze complaints of bias against conservatives on social media and other online platforms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The authority the panel would have and under which department it would be based were unclear. But dailySources said plans may include establishing a "commission created by the White House,quot; that would work in conjunction with agencies such as the Federal Election Commission and the Federal Communications Commission to examine bias and online censorship. A White House official told the WSJ that "left bias in the technological world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed."

the the president tweeted a similar opinion last week, that "The Radical Left is in full control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google." The administration is "working to remedy this illegal situation," he added, but did not provide details.

Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly alleged an anti-conservative bias on social media platforms, and some congressional committees held hearings last year to question officials from tech companies. The President has accused of Twitter from playing "political games,quot;, and Trump complained to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a White House gathered last April he was losing followers on his most used social platform.

Last May, the White House launched a tool for Americans to "share their stories of alleged political bias,quot; with the president (as of this writing, the tool was no longer accepting new entries). This was followed in July by a social media summit with several conservative figures who complained that they were being censored online and subjected to a "shadow ban."

A Twitter spokesperson said in an email to The edge On Saturday the company enforces "the Twitter Rules impartially for all users, regardless of background or political affiliation," adding that it maintains regular communication with elected officials in an effort to improve the platform.

Requests for comment to the White House, Facebook, and Google were not immediately answered Saturday morning.