President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

Memorial Day typically marks the beginning of summer, as people take the long weekend to gather with friends and family, participate in solemn parades and ceremonies honoring the nation's war dead, and generally Enjoy the beginning of the season outdoors.

But as we all know, this is far from normal times. And so it is with today's Commander posts in Tweet, as President Donald Trump took a moment to remember, though not in the traditional way. Instead, today's early tweet storm was used to settle some scores with his enemies.

Michigan attorney Dana Nessel, editor of the New York Times, Dean Baquet, the RINOs, pollsters, Jeff Sessions, former President Obama, and of course Joe Biden were the targets of several tweets.

We will add more communications as they go. The storm of tweets so far:

… at first, he was forced to apologize (Fake News!) after the seriously wrong call of the 2016 election, and now he's ready to write anything, even if he's not truthful. He laughs at his boss, editor A.G. Sulzberger, and I laugh at all of them. the @New York City Times it's a total disaster! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Don't do anything, Big State Michigan AG Dana Nessel shouldn't be getting her anger and stupidity out of Ford Motor; They could get mad at you and leave the state, as so many other companies have, until I came and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020