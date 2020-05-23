President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

Memorial Day typically marks the beginning of summer, as people take the long weekend to gather with friends and family, participate in solemn parades and ceremonies honoring the nation's war dead, and generally Enjoy the beginning of the season outdoors.
But as we all know, this is far from normal times. And so it is with today's Commander posts in Tweet, as President Donald Trump took a moment to remember, though not in the traditional way. Instead, today's early tweet storm was used to settle some scores with his enemies.
Michigan attorney Dana Nessel, editor of the New York Times, Dean Baquet, the RINOs, pollsters, Jeff Sessions, former President Obama, and of course Joe Biden were the targets of several tweets.
We will add more communications as they go. The storm of tweets so far:
%MINIFYHTML7f582b709dd1601eb280624602d09c2f15%%MINIFYHTML7f582b709dd1601eb280624602d09c2f16%