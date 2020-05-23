Porsha Williams is exercising for the first time in a year and a half: see her clip

Porsha Williams proudly announced to her fans that she is exercising for the first time in a year and a half! Check out the video he shared on his social media account to see his routine.

B #BodiedbyPorsha first time exercising in a year and a half. There is not much speech here, we will see where it goes🤷🏾‍♀️. But it feels good and I survived. lol "Coach: @mstischh #PjMomma,quot;, Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha's sister Lauren Williams said the following: ‘You did that bihh! GoVe hot mom! I bet you went cycling after that! Ur a beast! See you next week!! … maybe & # 39;

Someone said, "I'm so glad you allowed yourself to be a mommy and not rush into the snapback … even though they naturally broke you up."

A follower posted this video: "Girl, I wish I could go that long without exercising and keep seeing how you look."

Someone else wrote: "Don't hurt your back, you have to squat down." But get it, girl, I'm inspired to start, "and one commenter said," Encouragement. Are Californians the only people who wear masks? "

Another follower posted this: ‘You should be doing the loot training video. Hahaha Kenya and Phaedra did not make a good video. Lol "and a fan spilled on Porsha and said:" @ porsha4real dem legs and booty was burning that next day ".

An Instagram installer said to the RHOA star: ‘Well, you kept your weight up pretty well for a one-year-old girl. I'm exploding in 30 days lol 😂 ’and a follower said,‘ OMG! Me too … It's hard to get back into shape. We have this! & # 39;

Porsha made headlines the day before when she showed her fans that she is a proud cousin.

She simply congratulated her baby cousin after graduation. You should definitely see his message and the beautiful photos he shared on his social media account.



