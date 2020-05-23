Police search for three suspects in Arleta shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man shot in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles went to a hospital early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 15200 block of Sunburst Street after an argument, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are searching for three suspects, two men and one woman, in connection with the shooting.

The victim was included in stable condition at the hospital in the last control.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the LAPD Mission Station at 818-838-9800.

