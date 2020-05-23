Police: Miami mother faked kidnapping of her son and faces murder charges

MIAMI (AP) – A Miami woman faked the kidnapping of her son after trying to drown him twice, with witnesses who rescued the boy from a channel the first time, and the second attempt that ended in the boy's death, officials said. Saturday.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle said Patricia Ripley, 45, faces charges of premeditated and premeditated murder and is incarcerated without bond. No attorney was listed in the prison records.

The boy, Alejandro Ripley, 9, was autistic and nonverbal. He was found floating in a channel on Friday.

In an interview Saturday, Fernández Rundle said Ripley apparently tried to drown his son an hour earlier on a different channel, but nearby residents heard screaming and rescued him. So, Fernández Rundle said, Ripley took his son to another channel.

"Unfortunately when she took him to the second channel and there was nobody there," said Fernández Rundle in an interview with The Associated Press. "She tried it once and people rescued her. He was alive. He could have stayed alive. He intended, of all the facts of the case, to kill him.

Fernández Rundle said an autopsy would be carried out on the boy on Saturday to determine if he had other injuries or perhaps something toxic in his system. She said a decision has not yet been made on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Fernández Rundle also noted that because the boy was not verbal, he could not have told his initial rescuers what had happened to his mother.

"He can't say anything to his rescuers. We are talking about voiceless children. This is another level of voicelessness. He was unable to say that,quot; Mommy put me in the water. "

The Miami-Dade Police Department says the mother first claimed that she was ambushed by two black men who demanded drugs and took her cell phone, tablet, and son, before fleeing Thursday night, prompting an Amber Alert in the area south of Miami.

The boy's body was removed from a golf course canal early Friday morning as police continued to question the woman.

An arrest affidavit says she provided "conflicting statements,quot; and ultimately faced witness statements and videos showing the first attempt to push the boy to the channel.

The document says he retracted his story and admitted that he drove elsewhere and led the boy to the channel saying "he is going to be in a better place."