Pixar Short ‘Out’ at Disney + Introduces Animation Studio's First Gay Lead – Up News Info

Outside, a Pixar Animation Studios short film airing on Disney +, features Pixar's first gay main character.

The 9-minute movie debuted Friday as one of seven studio SparkShorts movies. SparkShorts aims to "discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows," in the words of Pixar President Jim Morris. "These films are unlike anything we've done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their creative approaches to filming on a smaller scale than our normal rate."

In the movie, the main character Greg is preparing to move to the city with her boyfriend, Manuel. Greg feels trapped by the difficulty of being gay for his parents, who have paid a surprise visit to help him pack up for his move. There is a dramatic series of events initiated by the couple's dog. As the official logline puts it: "With a little help from his precocious cub and a little magic, Greg could learn that he has nothing to hide."

A 45-second teaser for the shorts, mainly focused on OutsideIt has generated largely positive reactions since it went online on Thursday, although, of course, some uncharitable opinions emerged.

Pixar movies, including Toy Story franchise and this year AheadThey have featured minor gay characters, but this is the first time that a same-sex couple has been at the center of the story. Beyond animation, Disney has been exploring new horizons in recent years, breaking barriers with movies like Black Panther and the one directed by Bree Olsen Captain marvel. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker also featured a fleeting same-sex kiss and, on the television side, the Disney Channel series Andi Mack In 2017, he aired an episode focused on a character who comes out as gay.