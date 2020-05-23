Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady: Who is the best golfer heading to The Match 2?

One of the best individual rivalries in football history is to hit the green.

Peyton Manning (and Tiger Woods) against Tom Brady (and Phil Mickelson). The trashy dialogue and conversation between those players will be a must-have television on its own. And besides that, there is golf. But who will have the bragging rights at the end of "The Match: Champions for Charity,quot;?

The initial money is in the pairing of Tiger and Manning. As of Monday, they are the favorites to win at -230: Mickelson and Brady are at +190.

Of course, being favored doesn't necessarily mean you're better. Just ask Tiger, who entered the game in 2018 as a big favorite over Mickelson but lost in additional holes.

Regardless: While the pros are likely to do the heavy lifting in Sunday's competition, both Manning and Brady will be called up multiple times over the course of "The Match," and their game could be the deciding one on who comes out with a win.

With that, here is everything you need to know about Manning vs. Brady on the golf course: its downsides, history and highlights:

Peyton Manning or Tom Brady have the best disability?

By Sports Betting Tell me, Manning has the best disadvantage over Brady: 6.4 to 8.1, respectively. What does that mean? For the numerically inclined, it is a formula number that best measures how well you can play against a person of a different talent level than yours. Here is the formula:

(Score – course grade) x 113 / grade pending

The numbers aside, all you really need to know is that the lower your disability, the better a golfer you will be. In that sense, Manning can be expected to beat Brady by 1 1/2 shots on Sunday, if we go strictly for his downsides. But it's also worth mentioning that "The Match,quot; is, well, match play, not stroke play. No matter what your aggregate scores are at the end of the day, only which team has won the most holes. How will that affect who has the best day?

Peyton Manning, Tom Brady golf highlights

Manning and Brady have the best of a lifetime between them: in soccer. But that doesn't mean they are horrible golfers. The two have made some pretty good shots over the years, from the get-go, in their focus and in their short game.

Here's a look at the best moments of his golf career, courtesy of the PGA Tour:

Peyton Manning Pro Golf Achievements

Manning has played on various shows over the years, including four with Tiger (2005 Bay Hill Invitational; Quail Hollow Championship 2009; and the 2018 Pro-Ams Memorial Tournament & # 39; 19).

In that sense, he may have a slight advantage over Brady as he has already built a camaraderie with Tiger. Speaking of which, the pro was clearly impressed with Manning's improvement the last time he played at the 2019 Memorial Tournament Pro-AM:

"It's gotten a lot better," Woods said (via USA TODAY). "When we first played, he was just getting started in the game. But now that he's retired, he can play a lot more golf. It's been great for me to be able to play with him over the years. Knowing what happened and seeing him prepare for the season and what he's been able to accomplish after all those surgeries, walking for greatness like this is always fun. "

That happened after Manning plunged an 18-foot birdie into the 18th hole.

Here are some of Manning's best shots over the years, including a couple from the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach 2020 Pro & Am:

In fact, Manning has several notable highlights of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the years:

Tom Brady Pro Golf Achievements

While Brady is certainly behind Manning in terms of the golf they've played, after all, Manning retired, he has one thing that Manning doesn't have: winning a tournament.

That happened when Brady, along with infamous golfer Michael Jordan, won the 2006 Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational:

Brady, like Manning, has also enjoyed playing on various shows over the years:

Since 2010 Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

And the 2014 Pebble Beach Pro-Am: