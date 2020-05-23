People not impressed with Khloe Kardashian's barely recognizable appearance in new photos

Instagram

Many fans note that the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; star she looks like a different person after she debuts her new look, which includes dark hair and tan tan.

Khloe Kardashian It has undergone a rather drastic makeover while it remains in quarantine. The reality TV star stunned fans when he debuted his new look by sharing three new photos on Instagram on Friday, May 22.

In the snapshots, the 35-year-old television model / personality ditched her platinum blonde braids to make them darker. She opted for the natural color of brown hair with lighter highlights. Famous stylist Andrew Fitzsimons partnered with A-list stylist Tracey Cunningham to give Khloe the hair transformation, and the former named him "BRONDE BOMBSHELL".

Also appropriate for the summer, Khloe flaunted her tan while her face looked slimmer in new images that captured her from the waist up. "Location: under b *** hes skiiiinnnnn [an emoji kiss]," he captioned the shots.

Instead of praising her, some people turned to the comment section of her Instagram post to criticize her for her barely recognizable appearance. "I don't know who he is, but he certainly isn't khloe," said one person who hardly recognized the founder of Good Americans.

"You are really considering failure. This photo is nothing like her," commented a similar one, while another wondered, "Who is trying to trick Khloe Kardashian?" A fourth user compared her to the daughter of another reality TV star. Kim Zolciak-Biermann, "Brielle Biermann It's you????"

Others went so far as to accuse Khloe of slipping under the knife to get her different look. "Wait, what happened to his face?" asked a puzzled user. "Under the knife! Wtf," commented another, while another pointed out, "His nose and skin color." Hitting one's mother for her alleged plastic surgeries, one person wrote: "Poor thing … she doesn't even know she's in the skin of a plastic bottle … sigh … maybe one day her mirror will tell her .. . "

However, not everyone was completely against his different appearance. One person noted, "Khloe Kardashian is getting a completely different person out of jail. Wow!" Apparently impressed, another admitted, "I don't know if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face, but I want to go in anyway." Someone else added, "She looks pretty. See what having money can do for you."

Khloe's family and friends also love her new look, with Kim Kardashian "I love bronde!" Winnie Harlow He commented on his new hair, "This color [heart emojis]," while Kim Zolciak added, "Absolutely stunning [fiery emojis]."