Pedestrian killed during hit and run in Denver

%MINIFYHTMLcc99aea5b92d0592b2af8cbe4f52a08513% %MINIFYHTMLcc99aea5b92d0592b2af8cbe4f52a08513%

A pedestrian died in a collision accident Friday night in Denver's Valverde neighborhood, Denver police tweeted.

An adult man was beaten near the intersection of West Alameda Avenue and South Yuma Street. The individual was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities are still developing suspicious information.

The intersection was closed to traffic on Friday night after the incident.