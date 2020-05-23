Pedestrian killed during hit and run in Denver

A pedestrian died in a collision accident Friday night in Denver's Valverde neighborhood, Denver police tweeted.
An adult man was beaten near the intersection of West Alameda Avenue and South Yuma Street. The individual was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Authorities are still developing suspicious information.
The intersection was closed to traffic on Friday night after the incident.
NOTICE: #Denver Officers are investigating a fatal car accident and a car accident in Alameda and Yuma. An adult man was rushed to hospital and was pronounced deceased. Officers are working to develop suspicious information. Alameda at Yuma is closed. Recommended alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/9icBbPl2L7
– Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2020
%MINIFYHTMLcc99aea5b92d0592b2af8cbe4f52a08515%