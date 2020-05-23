Parkway Theater ‘Groundhog Day inspired cocktail – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1433d35a79e9b49a8664164c724a604912%
Parkway Theater is streaming movies and has a new podcast to discuss some of their upcoming movies. They shared a cocktail with Up News Info morning viewers based on the movie, "Groundhog Day."
Super tough Bourbon (Bookers 107)
For spiced vermouth:
For cocktail:
%MINIFYHTML1433d35a79e9b49a8664164c724a604913%
"To World Peace,quot; – Groundhog Day
Super tough Bourbon (Bookers 107)
Waterproof Rye Whiskey (Knob Creek 100)
Sweet spiced vermouth (Carpano Antica)
Angostura bitters
Lemon
For spiced vermouth:
1 teaspoon black peppercorns
1 teaspoon whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
2 cardamom pods
1 black tea bag
1 cup of sweet vermouth
Over low heat, toast the peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom until fragrant (2-3 minutes). Add the tea bag and sweet vermouth and simmer for 3 minutes. Strain and cool. Store refrigerated.
%MINIFYHTML1433d35a79e9b49a8664164c724a604914%
For cocktail:
1 oz sweet spiced vermouth
0.75 oz bourbon
.75 oz rye
1 pinch of angostura bitters
Add ice and stir
Pour over fresh ice into a lowball glass and garnish with lemon peel.