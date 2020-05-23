Parkway Theater ‘Groundhog Day inspired cocktail – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1433d35a79e9b49a8664164c724a604913% %MINIFYHTML1433d35a79e9b49a8664164c724a604913%

Parkway Theater is streaming movies and has a new podcast to discuss some of their upcoming movies. They shared a cocktail with Up News Info morning viewers based on the movie, "Groundhog Day."

"To World Peace,quot; – Groundhog Day

Super tough Bourbon (Bookers 107)

Waterproof Rye Whiskey (Knob Creek 100)

Sweet spiced vermouth (Carpano Antica)

Angostura bitters

Lemon

For spiced vermouth:

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

2 cardamom pods

1 black tea bag

1 cup of sweet vermouth

Over low heat, toast the peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom until fragrant (2-3 minutes). Add the tea bag and sweet vermouth and simmer for 3 minutes. Strain and cool. Store refrigerated.

For cocktail:

1 oz sweet spiced vermouth

0.75 oz bourbon

.75 oz rye

1 pinch of angostura bitters

Add ice and stir

Pour over fresh ice into a lowball glass and garnish with lemon peel.