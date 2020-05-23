P. Diddy reiterates his claim that the "black vote,quot; will not be free this year in response to Joe Biden's interview at The Breakfast Club

Earlier this year, P. Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, posted a message on social media saying that "black voting is not free,quot; this year. And this weekend, his previous statement only became even more pertinent after Joe Biden's conversation with Charlamagne Tha God about The breakfast club.

In case you missed it, Joe went through a brief interview with Charlamagne, the host of The breakfast club, in which the two discussed a number of issues, including their policies, their positions, but also the idea that the Democratic Party takes American blacks for granted.

The part of the interview that generated the most controversy was when Joe stated, "You are not black," if you had to consider whether to vote for him or for Donald Trump. The comment obviously didn't go well.

Many social media users were not enthusiastic about what Biden had to say about African Americans and their political dispositions. Sean Combs was just one of them, and all he had to do was reiterate one of his previous comments about how the DNC would not take the black vote for granted.

You can check it out below:

As previously reported, Biden also apologized for the way he acted during the interview. Joe said he was too "chivalrous,quot; and had never taken the African American community for granted.

Interestingly, Tim Scott, a black Republican senator who happens to be the only one in the Senate, noted that Joe Biden's comments were obviously too callous. He claimed that around 1.5 million African Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

It is not unreasonable to assume that Joe Biden's comments did not help his cause among those same voters. Regarding Charlemagne Tha Dios, this is likely only cementing his earlier position on Biden and how he was probably not the best candidate.

Ad

During previous media appearances, Charlamagne said aloud that he did not understand all of the "hype,quot; around Biden.



Post views:

0 0