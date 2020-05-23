Otep Shamaya will put him on his personal guest list for life if he helps Native Americans fight the coronavirus – get the details

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Native Americans hard, and now Otep Shamaya is joining forces with United Natives.org with an incredible offer that not only blesses America's First Peoples but also their fans. Otep is encouraging people to donate supplies or money to United Natives and then send them a copy of their receipt through DM. Then, in turn, he'll put the fan on his personal personal guest list for life, including one more.

Dr. Michelle Tom leads the movement and is joining partners in different communities to help those who are vulnerable and at risk for Covid-19 and who are in urgent need of supplies. Otep shared several videos on his social networks where he listed articles that are in high demand. You can see the message that Otep Shamaya posted on his Twitter account below.

Otep Shamaya stated the following.

"The #Navajo have more infected per capita than any other state in the US AND WE CAN HELP ❤️ Send supplies to the address below and take a screenshot of the transaction, send me a DM and I will put it on my personal guest list FOR ALL LIFE w / a plus one ✨RT ✨ # diné # covıd19 #bethechange ✊🏽 #Otep ”

Here's another video that Otep shared where he made suggestions for articles that are in dire need. Those who cannot buy and send supplies to United Natives can donate money and send Otep that receipt as well.

We can help ❤️ Suggestions: water boxes, face masks, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, surface disinfectants, canned food, rice bags, etc. 💙 Send to video address! 🚨 RT RT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1gnWCDmbpz – 👑 OTEP SHAMAYA 👑 (@otepofficial) May 22, 2020

In one of the videos, Otep also said that people who participate in these charitable donations and submit their receipt will also have access to Otep's VIP list.

Otep also revealed that it is organizing a virtual fundraiser that will help benefit the United Natives organization and Native Americans who are at risk of acquiring the deadly Covid-19.

What do you think of Otep's offer? Although Otep does not have direct messages currently enabled on their official Twitter account, it does have it configured on Instagram and Facebook. Those who want to send their receipts to you by DM must send it to you on those platforms.

