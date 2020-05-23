Orange County Reports 6 Additional Coronavirus Deaths Increase Total to 118 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb6ba5f58e553e7d44d4395005ac48c4413% %MINIFYHTMLb6ba5f58e553e7d44d4395005ac48c4413%

– Orange County health officials reported six additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the county's total to 118.

According to officials, the majority of county deaths stem from outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities.

On Thursday, Orange County officials announced 14 deaths, the highest number of deaths daily since the pandemic began. Of the deaths, 10 were people living in skilled nursing facilities.

As of Wednesday, 626 people in qualified nursing home facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, and 276 employees had hired the

coronavirus, according to HCA Healthcare.

The county also reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,941.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 247 on Thursday to 230 on Friday, and patients in intensive care decreased from 89 to 95.

The number of people screened for the virus increased to 93,906.

As of May 5, 76 percent of the deaths involved patients with underlying health complications, county officials said.

Also Thursday, the county began the process of obtaining state approval to reopen phase two of the business, county executive officer Frank Kim said.

The county submitted the documentation that is expected to be preliminarily approved by a state official, who will offer comments on possible revisions, and will then resubmit the final request, Kim said.

Phase two includes nonessential businesses that were previously closed during stay-at-home requests and would allow dinner in

restaurants.

%MINIFYHTMLb6ba5f58e553e7d44d4395005ac48c4414% %MINIFYHTMLb6ba5f58e553e7d44d4395005ac48c4414%

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)