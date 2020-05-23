Oprah Winfrey to Give $ 12 Million to Neglected Communities as Part of COVID-19 Aid

Instagram

Through his charitable foundation, the media mogul is committed to helping those in need in Chicago, Baltimore, Nashville, Milwaukee, as well as Kosciusko, his birthplace in Mississippi.

Oprah Winfrey is committed to providing $ 12 million (£ 9 million) in coronavirus relief to US cities and towns. USA whom you have called home.

The media magnate's charitable foundation will donate money to organizations working to help people in underserved communities in Chicago, Baltimore, Nashville, Milwaukee and his birthplace in Mississippi, Kosciusko.

"The reason I am talking about this is because there will be a need for people with the media to step forward," Winfrey told The Associated Press. "I mean, this is not going to go away."

"Even when the virus goes away, the devastation left by people who were unable to work for months who were withholding their paychecks, who spent their savings … People are going to be in need. So mine is to look on their own neighborhood, in your own backyard, to see how you can serve and where your service is most essential. That's the real essential job, I think, for people with resources. "

Meanwhile, Winfrey has been confined to her California home since March 11 due to the coronavirus blockade, and has canceled any plans she had for the rest of the year. It announced the launch of its COVID-19 Relief Fund last month (April), initially giving $ 1 million (£ 820,000) to the United States Food Fund.