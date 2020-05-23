Oh no, Eli Manning joined Twitter, and Tom Brady made the perfect joke about it.

Just when you thought you were free from the Mannings.

With Peyton Manning retiring a few years ago to a quiet life of chicken sandwiches, Eli Manning was the only member of the Manning family left on an NFL field. Well, with the younger brother's retirement after the 2019 NFL season, he did what many red-blooded American men would do, and joined Twitter.

Paraphrasing Jimmy Chitwood, "I don't know if he will make any changes, but I think it's time for him to start playing on social media." pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ – Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

Manning's account quickly eclipsed 50,000 followers in about an hour, so feel free to feel very sad about having, like, 200 followers despite being in that hellish place for 10 years.

Still, Manning was quickly greeted by Twitter "user,quot; Tom Brady (I mean, does anyone really think Brady is behind the account?), Who introduced suspiciously quick wits about Manning's late arrival on the machine. Tweet: "Welcome, @ EliManning, typically, you never showed up until the fourth quarter anyway."

MORE: Tom Brady's trashy talk sucks

As expected, Twitter had some pretty good responses to Manning's login for the first time.

Eli Manning Twittering is the cure for coronavirus – GmenGalaxy (@goatsaquon) May 23, 2020

While Eli's older brother Peyton is probably the best entertainer, player, and spokesperson, there is still plenty of time for Eli to become the best tweeter.

However, he missed the opportunity to make his avi a classic Eli Manning face. The current one is simply unrecognizable.