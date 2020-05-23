Odds for NASCAR Charlotte race: Odds of winning Coca-Cola 600, expert picks

The bad news when it comes to Las Vegas odds for Sunday's NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup at Charlotte Motor Speedway is that the two-month hiatus from racing amid the coronavirus pandemic makes choosing a winner is even more difficult than usual. Racing teams are still rediscovering their rhythms as the sport resumes live action this month.

The good news is that the two races the Cup Series ran last week on its return took place at Darlington Raceway, a track similar to Charlotte in terms of physics that affects the way teams prepare cars. Therefore, at least we have a decent idea of ​​which drivers could thrive in another race on an intermediate track, and whose struggles could continue.

The Coca-Cola 600's X factor, of course, is the fact that it's NASCAR's longest race. That's why Austin Dillon, an average highway driver in terms of odds for the 2020 event, was able to pull off a surprise three years ago, winning the race in fuel economy and beating this year's favorite Kyle Busch. More miles also means more time for something to go wrong for some of the best drivers and teams on the field.

Given those disclaimers, below are the odds of winning Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, plus our top three picks for drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

A quick look at the current Cup Series point standings suggests that Busch, which is ranked 13th after six races, is struggling in 2020. But he started the season off on the wrong foot with an engine failure in Daytona 500 Miles, and statistics show him to be one of the best drivers on the field historically in Charlotte. So being the favorite for this year's 600 shouldn't come as a surprise.

Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, below are the full odds of winning Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, starting with Busch.

Driver Odds of Winning Coca-Cola 600 Kyle busch +600 Martin Truex Jr. +600 Kevin Harvick +650 Chase elliott +800 Alex Bowman +850 Brad Keselowski +900 Denny Hamlin +1000 Joey Logano +1000 Jimmie Johnson +1200 Ryan Blaney +1900 William Byron +1900 Clint bowyer +2100 Erik jones +2200 Kurt Busch +2400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800 Aric Almirola +4000 Austin Dillon +4200 Matt Kenseth +4500 Tyler Reddick +4500 Matt DiBenedetto +6500 Chris Buescher +8000 Christopher Bell +8000 Ryan Newman +8000 Cole Custer +9500 John Hunter Nemechek +15000 David ragan +17000 Bubba Wallace +18000 Daniel Suarez +18000 Ty dillon +18000 Brennan Poole +20000 Chad Finchum +20000 Corey Lajoie +20000 JJ Yeley +20000 Joey Gase +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Quin Houff +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Timmy Hill +20000

Of the drivers on the field on Sunday, only six – Johnson (4 wins), Harvick (2), Truex (2), Kurt Busch (1), Kyle Busch (1), and Dillon (1) – have Coke victories. Cola 600 on your resumes. Four more: Kenseth (2), Keselowski (1), Bowyer (1) and Logano (1) have won at Charlotte Motor Speedway but have never won the 600.

History suggests that drivers who qualify first and second for the Coca-Cola 600 will have competent starting positions on the field, as those places have produced more winners (17 each) than any other starting position at Charlotte Motor Speedway. For the 600, pole specifically has produced the most race winners (11), including Kyle Busch in 2018.

The same-day qualification for the Coca-Cola 600 this year will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and broadcast live on FS1. The race itself is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET on Fox.

Coca-Cola 600 Expert Picks

1. Kyle Busch

Don't let the point ranking fool you. Last year's Cup Series champion is the driver who won on Sunday despite having only one Cup Series points victory at Charlotte in his career.

Busch has a career driver rating of 107.4 at Charlotte, second-best on the field this year behind seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson (more on him later) and well ahead of third place Denny Hamlin (97.0. ). His 812 fastest laps at Charlotte are also the second best behind Johnson, and only Kevin Harvick (four) has recorded more runners-up on the track than Busch's three.

Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing demonstrated at Darlington on Wednesday that they still have the speed to dominate the intermediate lanes, as evidenced by the 1-2 team finale with Hamlin and Busch. The JGR boost drives us to our second favorite for the Coca-Cola 600.

2. Martin Truex Jr.

No, Truex likely won't dominate the Coca-Cola 600 as it did in 2016, when it led an absurd 392 of the 400 laps (98 percent) after starting from pole. But among active riders, only Johnson and Busch have led more laps at Charlotte than Truex's 972. His 91.3 rating on the track is the second best behind Hamlin's 97.0 among drivers who are currently in the top 10 in points.

Two crashes in the first four races this season put Truex back on points, but last year's Coca-Cola 600 winner proved with his pair of top-10 results last week at Darlington, his team still has the speed to win.

3. Jimmie Johnson

Yes, Johnson's 101 winless streak in the Cup is a bit dissuasive, but that drought could end at Charlotte for two reasons: his track record and the possible revival of Hendrick Motorsports in 2020.

Forget current drivers: No one in NASCAR history has more Series Cup victories at Charlotte Motor Speedway than Johnson's eight, with his latest victory in the Fall 2016 race. No one on the field has a better driver rating (108.9) or an average running position (8,191) than Johnson's at Charlotte in his career.

A Hendrick driver has finished a season in the top 10 on points just four times in the three years since Johnson won the 2016 Cup championship. The organization's average point ranking ends in those three seasons between the four teams is from 13.4. Therefore, it is notable that HMS drivers Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, two strongest picks for the 600, sit third and fifth in points, respectively, after strong starts until 2020. Johnson is currently 12th.

Hendrick appears to have the speed he's been chasing for several years, and Johnson tends to perform well in Charlotte. That combination could lead to a historic result in Seven-Time's final season as a full-time driver.