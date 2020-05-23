Nolan Arenado hit two home runs when the Rockies beat the Phillies, winning sixth in a row in MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa543a708d23a0302fac68f0d6a163f8213% %MINIFYHTMLa543a708d23a0302fac68f0d6a163f8213%

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Entering Saturday's game, the Rockies were 34-15.

Nolan Arenado smashed two home runs and hit five runs when the Rockies beat the Phillies, 7-4, at Coors Field on Saturday to extend their winning streak to six games.

Arenado got Colorado on the board early, hitting a two-run shot from Philadelphia's Aaron Nola (3-3). He connected again with Nola in the fifth with a three-run bang to make it 5-2.

Outfielder Sam Hilliard nailed the coffin in the sixth, hitting a two-run diner to make it 7-4.

Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits in six innings for his first win of the year. Bryan Shaw, Jake McGee and Scott Oberg recorded three scoreless innings in relief.

The Rockies improved to 35-15 on the season and increased the NL lead over the Dodgers (29-21) to six games. The Phillies fell to 27-24. German Marquez (6-3) climbs into Colorado against Zack Wheeler (5-4) from Philadelphia on Sunday. The live broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. MOUNTAIN.

Score box

PHI – 000-022-000 – 4-8-1

COL – 200-032-00X – 7-12-0

Philadelphia – Segura 5-1-2-1, McCutchen 3-0-1-0, Harper 3-0-0-0, Hoskins 3-1-0-0, Gregorius 4-1-1-2, Realmuto 4- 0-1-0, Williams 4-1-2-1, Kingery 4-0-0-0, Nola 2-0-0-0, Alvarez 0-0-0-0, Haseley 1-0-0-0 , Arano 0-0-0-0, Morgan 0-0-0-0, Grullón 1-0-1-0. Totals – 34-4-8-4.

Colorado – Dahl 5-1-2-0, Blackmon 5-1-1-0, Arenado 4-2-3-5, Story 3-0-1-0, McMahon 2-0-1-0, Murphy 4- 1-2-0, Hilliard 4-1-1-2, Wolters 2-1-0-0, González 2-0-0-0, Desmond 1-0-0-0, Shaw 0-0-0-0 , McGee 0-0-0-0, E. Díaz 1-0-1-0, Oberg 0-0-0-0. Totals – 33-7-12-7.

%MINIFYHTMLa543a708d23a0302fac68f0d6a163f8214% %MINIFYHTMLa543a708d23a0302fac68f0d6a163f8214%

E – Hoskins. 2B – Dahl. HR – Segura, Gregorius, Williams; Sandblast 2, Hilliard. SB – Realmuto. CS – Safe; Blackmon, McMahon. WP – González (1-4). LP – Nola (3-3). S – Oberg (12).