Night Angel takes the title of the winner of season 3

After weeks of intense competition, "The masked singer"He finally crowned his season 3 winner in his finale, which aired on Wednesday, May 20. Before the big reveal, the Top 3, the Night Angel, the Frog and the Turtle, took the stage to perform for the last time.

The Frog kicked off the night, taking the stage for Sean's impressive performance of "Bad Boy for Life"P Diddy"Combs, Black rob and Mark Curry. Panelist Jenny McCarthy it was still with his assumption that the Frog was Bow wow, While Robin thicke guessed Romeo Miller. Ken Jeong thought it could be Kid Cudiand Nicole Scherzinger guessed M.C. Hammer.

Next up was the turtle. For the finale, he offered a heartfelt rendition of Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go." Nicole believed that the turtle was Jesse McCartneyand Jenny went with Nick Carter.

Concluding the night it was the Angel of the Night that shouted Tina Turner"River Deep, Mountain High". Among the guesses were Taraji P. Henson and Kandi Burruss

Later, it was time to announce the results. After Frog was named as the third finalist, he unmasked himself to reveal that he truly was Bow Wow. The turtle was revealed as second place, meaning the current season 3 winner was the Angel of the Night!

Before viewers knew the true identity of the Night Angel, the Turtle was unmasked. Among the final guesses were Nick JonasJesse McCartney and Adam Lambert. The panelists were right because the Turtle was Jesse McCartney!

As for the Angel of the Night, panelists released names like Taraji P. Henson, Tisha Campbell, and Kandi Burruss as their final guesses. The angel of the night later revealed to be none other than Xscape singer and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Kandi star!