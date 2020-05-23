NHL's 31 Power Goal Songs Ranking: Where Does Your Team Stand?

There is nothing like celebrating an NHL goal.

First, you have the horn honking from the rafters loud enough to shake off all the sand, a unique tradition that dates back almost 50 years. The entire crowd then stands up and joins in a chorus of screaming and exuberant screaming. So finally you have the song of the target.

However, not all goal songs are created equal. For some teams, the song is little more than an afterthought; just a generic and fun music clip to celebrate putting another point on the board. For others, it's an iconic piece of team culture that unites fans with one voice every time someone on the ice puts the cookie in the basket.

Unfortunately, the hiatus in the NHL season has left us with a severe shortage of goal songs in our lives. Will ending the season in neutral locations, which seems likely, deprive us of our beloved goal songs for the rest of the year? Only time will tell.

We celebrate the wide variety of goal songs from across the league with this definitive, objective, unbiased, and 100 percent accurate power ranking of the celebration anthems of the 31 teams for the 2019-20 season:

No. 31: Florida Panthers

The Panthers suffer the ignominy of rising to the rear in our ranking. His song, "Sweetness,quot; by Jimmy Eat World, doesn't really instill much energy or enthusiasm, but it sounds like any other song you'd listen to in the course of a live game. It also doesn't have easy-to-sing lyrics, which is a very common theme on this list. Sorry Panthers fans, but this has to be one of the most forgettable in the league.

No. 30: San José sharks

You've definitely heard this song, but you may not know it's called "Get Ready for This,quot; by Dutch electronic group 2 Unlimited. Ok, now yes. This falls to the bottom simply because it has been played in almost every live sporting event since at least the turn of the century. A clear lack of creativity of sharks.

No. 29: Boston Bruins

Yes I know. "Kernkraft 400,quot; is an iconic Bruins tradition. But this song probably plays on almost every arena every night in the NHL. Plus, it feels more like a "pump,quot; song for the crowd to go before the game or during a game stop than a goal celebration song. It may be controversial, but this one doesn't do it for me.

No. 28: Dallas Stars

By far the most advanced goal song in the league, Pantera's "Puck Off,quot; (very smart, guys) is accompanied by the crowd singing "Dallas … Stars!" It's certainly unique, but it lacks the feel-good feeling of a really cool goal song. Also, just chanting the team name after a goal doesn't seem too creative.

No. 27: Los Angeles Kings

This is simply very forgettable. There really is nothing unique or different about it that sets it apart from the rest. For an iconic franchise like the Kings, you'd expect something a little more stylish.

No. 26: Columbus blue jackets

When the opening seconds of AC / DC's "For Those About to Rock,quot; play, a reward is expected. But instead, they greet you with the cheery chorus of Locksley's "The Whip," a song that NHL teams have broadcast for years. It's not terrible, but it's not memorable enough to put it higher either.

No. 25: Colorado avalanche

This remix of "Chase the Sun,quot; from Planet Fun is quite unique, but its elevator music vibrations diminish its potential. It just isn't a song that screams energy. The "Hey! Hey! Hey!" it is rather moderate and does not have the same stimulating effect as others.

No. 24: Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers followed a classic rock vibe when they chose Jetboy's "Feel the Shake,quot;, but they could have done much better. It's not a particularly exciting song and the "feel the shake,quot; chorus isn't really a song that fans are going to sing. Another uninspiring candidate.

No. 23: Vegas Golden Knights

You wouldn't expect panic! On The Disco to appear on an NHL song list, but this is Las Vegas, after all. This is one of only two entries on this list that has a regional theme, with the title of the song "Vegas Lights,quot;. It's accompanied by chants of "Go Knights Go,quot; from the crowd, which almost drowned the song itself. Nothing crazy, but it's a good goal song.

No. 22: Senators of Ottawa

Blur's "Song 2,quot; is another that has been used throughout the NHL over the years. It's a good song with a singable chorus, but it doesn't get high marks for its originality.

No. 21: Calgary flames

AC / DC's "TNT,quot; is a great classic rock song, but it's not the most exciting goal song in the league. It's also a shame, considering that the Llamas have one of the goal horns that sound really great anywhere.

No. 20: Anaheim Ducks

Pennywise's "Bro Hymn,quot; has some ties to the Anaheim area, with the band hailing from nearby Hermosa Beach, California. It is also a well-known song in hockey, which Rangers and Flyers used in the past. The choir is singable, but it is still another recycled meta song.

No. 19: New Jersey Devils

The Devils' current song is "Howl,quot; by The Gaslight Anthem. It's a joyous rock surfer tune featuring chants of "Here we go!" Not the most memorable, but a solid entry nonetheless.

No. 18: New York Islanders

Another recycle, "Crowd Chant,quot; by Joe Satriani is still fun for fans. There's nothing like yelling whammy guitar vocals after seeing a goal. However, it is rated lower than it could otherwise be because …

No. 17: Minnesota Wild

… Minnesota uses exactly the same song. However, The Wild started using it first, making them higher ranked.

No. 16: Vancouver Canucks

Gone are the days when Canucks fans used to sing Green Day's "Holiday,quot; after watching the Sedin twins perform their magic. Now they wear Van Halen's "Ain & # 39; t Talkin & # 39; Bout Love,quot;, which is … pretty normal. However, there has been a move to bring "Holiday,quot; back, so fans might be hearing that again soon.

# 15: Montreal Canadiens

We start the top half of our list with the Habs, who have a unique goal song that was created specifically for the team. There's something irresistibly catchy about the chorus, and although the "Hey!" The chants aren't the most creative, it's still worthy of a place in the top 15. It also pairs very well with one of the classic goal horns in the league.

No. 14: Jets Winnipeg

The Jets wear The Phantoms' "Gonna Celebrate,quot;, a lighthearted, uplifting tune that sends a clear message after a Winnipeg goal: Jets fans will go wild.

No. 13: Detroit Red Wings

We may not have heard it very often this season, but the Red Wings have a decent song. It channels some techno and electronic vibes, but that hard-hitting bass is enough for fans of Little Caesar & # 39; s Arena to stand up … once in a while.

No. 12: Pittsburgh penguins

Simply put, House of Pain's "Jump Around,quot; is a classic. It's another song that is commonly heard at sporting events around the world, but is still guaranteed to exalt any fan base, especially after a goal.

No. 11: Washington Capitals

It may sound like something straight out of a German nightclub, but the Capitals' official song is almost good enough to break the top ten. However, the team has introduced a new feature this year in which each player has chosen their own special goal song, so this has not been heard as much as expected. However, Caps fans have heard a lot of Big Joe Turner's "Shake, Rattle and Roll," which is the song chosen by Rocket Richard's nominee Alex Ovechkin.

No. 10: Edmonton Oilers

Our top ten starts with the Edmonton Oilers, which use Rev Theory's "Hell Yeah,quot;. It's simple but effective, and will be recognized by fans of the Blue Mountain State series as the show's title track. It also has one of the great singable choruses of any song on this list.

No. 9: Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes use "Howlin & # 39; For You,quot; by Black Keys. You have to love a goal song that is so tied to the team mascot, but it's also a really good song. It also works great with howl coyote sound effects used in the background.

No. 8: St. Louis Blues

The Blues entry begins with an enthusiastic performance of "When the Saints Go Marching In," courtesy of the team organist, before a more traditional rock and roll sound comes in. It works quite well because the organ captures the initial emotion of the goal. when everyone stands up before the second song provides a joyous background when everyone is still cheering. Of course, "Gloria,quot; is the true song chosen by most Blues fans.

# 7: New York Rangers

The Rangers had their song, "Slapshot,quot;, created specifically for them by Ray Castoldi. It's one of the best scoring songs in the league for fans to sing about, and it creates an electric atmosphere in Madison Square Garden every time the Rangers turn on the lamp.

No. 6: Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs simply get lost in the top five with their entry: "You Make My Dreams: by Hall & Oates. It's a nice classic song that makes everyone smile, not that that's a problem after a targeted Leafs.

# 5: Tampa Bay Lightning

Our first member of the top five might be surprising, but there is something light-hearted and infectious about the chorus and guitar sound of Mona's "Goons,quot;. It helps that Tampa Bay has been scoring goal cubes for the past few seasons.

No. 4: Carolina Hurricanes

The second of the two regional themed songs, Petey Pablo's "Raise Up,quot; is a hymn honoring the rapper's home state of North Carolina. The chorus of the song "take off your shirt, roll it around your head like a helicopter,quot; should definitely not be taken literally, but the order for the "northern Carolinians,quot; to get up "is. Ric's style,quot; Woo ! "before the song starts is also a nice touch.

No. 3: Buffalo Sabers

Against all odds, this song alone jobs. DJ Kool's "Let Me Clear My Throat,quot; is a ridiculous and meaningless song, but it has a humorous quality that not many other goal songs have. It also helps to be paired with one of the best goal horns in the league.

No. 2: Nashville Predators

Is it surprising that the Music City is so high on the list? Whether you're a country music fan or not, you can't deny that the Predators' song for Tim McGraw's "I Like It, I Love It,quot; fits the team and fan base perfectly. It also happens very well to "Gold On the Ceiling,quot; by The Black Keys, at which point the Nashville faithful rain down chants of "You suck!" on the opposing team. It doesn't seem too much fun to be scored in Nashville.

# 1: Chicago Blackhawks

Was there really another option? No goal song has taken on a life of its own like The Fratellis' iconic "Chelsea Dagger,quot;. If you are a fan of the Blackhawks, you will love it. If you're a fan of any other team that plays in Chicago, you absolutely hate it. But that's what makes it so cool. The hauntingly happy tune gets stuck in your head and doesn't go away, which can be absolutely maddening for other teams. It has the perfect recipe for a catchy tune, a sing-along chorus and total uniqueness. There is no way this meta song is going anywhere anytime soon.