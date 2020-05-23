NHLPA approves move forward with 24-team playoff talks – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf7c8d392822b1f32e6b7238dee0c6a4f13%

The NHL Players Association executive committee authorized progress in talks with the league to return to play after the coronavirus suspension, and approved that 24 teams make the playoffs with other aspects still to be negotiated.

The NHLPA did not provide a breakdown of the vote for its 31 player representatives when making the announcement Friday night, a day after the proposal was presented to the union's executive board. Greenlighting the format, the NHLPA emphasized that several details have yet to be negotiated before games can begin.

The proposal will now go to the NHL board of governors, who are expected to approve the plan in the coming days. Once approved, the proposal effectively ends the season for the last seven teams in the league.

Under the plan proposed by the NHL / NHLPA Back to Game committee, the top four teams from each conference would play each other in a mini-tournament to seed while the remaining 16 teams will face off in the best game of five series. round to set the final 16 to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Although approval is considered significant, the task of establishing a path for players to return to the ice remains a challenge.

The next step would be for the Return to Game committee to solve a number of other problems, ranging from health and safety protocols to determining where the games will be played, with the league preparing to group teams in a select number of central cities.

Las Vegas has become the most mentioned city as a potential site, particularly due to its high concentration of hotels that could house numerous teams. Other cities mentioned include Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Edmonton, Alberta.

Many other questions remain unanswered, including when players can return to their respective teams and what teams that aren't in the playoffs will be allowed to ask during what could become a 10-month break between games.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league has an established plan, but did not provide details, saying it would be premature to do so at this time.

“All the good questions and all the questions with answers. But I am not in a position to reply to any of them at the moment, "Daly wrote in an email." If we are in a position to make an announcement, we will try to ensure that they are answered in that context. "

At the very least, the league has a framework to build on for the first time since the regular season stopped on March 12.

The games would likely be played with no fans present. It's unclear how the league will address players' concerns about spending potentially long periods of time in self-isolation away from their families.

Both parties agree that there is no ideal plan, although they acknowledge the limitations they face due to the uncertainty created by the pandemic. The NHL regular season halted on March 12, with 189 games remaining and its 31 teams had played an uneven number of games.

"Obviously, it's not ideal, but I think at a time like this, how can it be something super traditional?" Toronto Maple Leafs defender Tyson Barrie said this week. "I think we all have to adapt and be willing to adapt and realize that these classic NHL playoffs are not going to be perfect." I think for the situation we are in, for a year, I think it is fine. "

Under the proposed 24-team format, Montreal would be the final team to qualify in the East based on a slim percentage point margin. With 71 points in 71 games (.500), the Canadians beat Buffalo, who had 68 points in 69 games (.493) and would extend the league's longest playoff drought to a ninth consecutive season.

The difference in the West is much greater, with Chicago (.514) beating Anaheim (.472). All three California teams would miss the playoffs for the first time since 1995-96.

A person with what would be one of seven teams not participating in the playoffs told The AP that the performance staff is already preparing training programs for the players during what will be a long layoff.

"Overall, I think the players will be fine during the summer months," the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the return to game format has not been approved. "Finding creative ways to keep them motivated in the fall will be the challenge."

The NHL is open to the playoffs extending through September and pushing the start of the 2020-21 season through to January, or when fans may start attending the games in some way.

Whatever it takes, Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine said Friday.

"I just want to play, and I can do whatever format they choose," Laine said. "It's still hockey, but I don't care about the format. It's not a problem for me."

Carolina Hurricanes player representative Jordan Martinook said ending the season and awarding the Stanley Cup would be a considerable feat.

"In a year of such negativity and uncertainty, for you to have that kind of celebration, I feel it would be very positive for you, your family, your team, your city," said Martinook.