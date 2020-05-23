New York Knicks Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing hospitalized due to COVID-19

New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer member and Georgetown University men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing revealed he is in the hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus. The NBA legend released a statement on Twitter Friday night to inform fans of his diagnosis of COVID-19.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing wrote. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. "

The 57-year-old man, who is isolated at a local hospital, also released a statement from Georgetown Athletics. Ewing is read to have chosen to share his diagnosis with the public to emphasize that the COVID-19 virus can affect anyone.

The statement also included another quote from Ewing, who thanked healthcare workers and those on the front line. He also assured fans that it will be fine and "we will all get through this."

Ewing is an 11-time NBA All Star and an Olympic gold medalist who was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2008. The seven-foot center played 15 of his 17 NBA seasons with the New York Knicks, and he has the team records for most points scored, most rebounds and most blocked shots.

After serving as an assistant coach for NBA teams like the Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets, Ewing became the head basketball coach for men at Georgetown University in 2017.

The University says Ewing is the only member of his men's basketball program to test positive for COVID-19. According to People magazine, Washington, D.C. It has been one of the most affected cities in the United States when it comes to the new coronavirus. As of Saturday, May 23, the city has had at least 7,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 418 deaths related to the virus.

After Patrick Ewing revealed he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, the New York Knicks' official Twitter account tweeted, “Get well soon, Big Fella. Stay strong."

Ewing Knicks' old teammate Charles Oakley tweeted that he went to war with Ewing for ten years, and will now not leave him on the battlefield. Get well Patrick. More fighting ahead, "Oakley wrote.



