New York death toll, lowest total on Saturday in two months – Up News Info

There is still death and disease going on in New York City. But the numbers are going down, perhaps indicating that the state is finally managing containment of the COVID-19 spread.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said 84 people died in the 24 hours leading up to his press conference on Saturday morning. The total fell from 109 the previous day and represented the lowest daily total since March 24.

"If you can get to less than 100, I think you can breathe easier," Cuomo said. "It is still a tragedy, but the fact that it has fallen is good."

Recognizing that the families of the deceased have no less pain, he added: "But, for me, it is just a sign that we are really making progress and I feel very good about it."

Total deaths in New York peaked on April 7, when 799 people died. New York State has a total of 23,279 deaths.

Cuomo said 22 people died in nursing homes, but blamed the federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of sending COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes.

"New York followed the guidance of the president's agency," said Cuomo, angered by a journalist's question. Cuomo has come under fire for the decision to put infected patients in homes, as praise for his actions in the crisis has changed.

Cuomo said the Mid-Hudson area, just north of New York City, will reopen on Tuesday if total deaths continue to decline and tracking programs are ready.

"If we can train them over Memorial Day weekend, we can open on Tuesday," said the governor.

Long Island is on track to open Wednesday, Cuomo said.