NeNe Leakes does some catwalk moves alongside Naomi Campbell – Watch the video

NeNe Leakes posted a video on her social media account to honor Naomi Campbell for her 50th birthday. Take a look at the two beautiful ladies together in the following clip.

‘#Fbf in honor of my sister @naomi 50th. HAPPY FABULOUS 50 @naomi enjoy your day #hbic #queens Grow old like a good wine, "NeNe wrote in the video.

Someone commented: & # 39; That first look he gave Naomi at first as if he had not seen her whe … wow! & # 39 ;, and another follower said: & # 39; When others can't. .. better to believe that @neneleakes will do it 🤷🏾‍ Who else received a promotion with the only supermodel @naomi ?! NONE !!!! Those who hate will say that it is a photoshop "Lmfaooooooooo,quot;.

One person posted this message: ‘That's why we love you, Baby, you exhibit TRUST. KENY and Kandiman never could! BGE ".

Another follower said: & # 39; You need to interview her on your YouTube channel … I really hope you get a show … you have a natural gift for the gab and undeniable energy … your YouTube channel is all hopeful reaching 1 million followers on that platform. & # 39;

Another commenter said, "No one walks like Naomi, she is the Queen of the track," and someone else wrote, "@naomi wants to learn how to cast shadows while she has been casting the whole tree for years."

One person posted this: ‘Can this version of Nene come back? Instead of the old, tired and negative of today ", and a follower said:" THAT'S A MODEL !! 😂😂 @ cynthiabailey10 and @evamarcille take 📝…. @naomi is fierce! "

Another fan asked NeNe, "Are you doing something together that ❤️ I would see?"

Someone else got excited about Naomi and said: ‘The definition of a supermodel ❤️ 50 and fabulous! There is a big difference between a pageant queen and a professional model. Not mentioning any names. "

NeNe is a very busy woman these days, and fans can't get enough of her. She recently announced on her social media account that she had been invited to the Cosmopolitan episode of the "Expensive Taste Test,quot;.



